Boston College vs. Boise State: First Responder Bowl preview and predictions

Boston College’s AJ Dillon (2) is one of the best running backs in the country but has been hampered by an ankle injury. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Boston College (7-5) vs. Boise State (9-3)

Location: Dallas | When: Dec. 26 (1:30 p.m. ET) | TV: ESPN | Line: Boise State -2

Scroll to continue with content Ad

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Boston College: After a 4-2 start, Boston College reeled off three straight ACC wins to set up a prime-time showdown with mighty Clemson. BC, ranked No. 17 at the time, lost starting quarterback Anthony Brown early in the game and ended up losing 27-7. That ended up being the first of three straight losses to close the regular season, despite Brown returning to the lineup the next week.

Boise State: Boise State, the prohibitive Mountain West favorite, combined for 118 points in its first two games, but then lost two of three to Oklahoma State and San Diego State. From there, the Broncos rattled off seven consecutive victories, including over No. 23 Fresno State and No. 21 Utah State. The win over USU clinched the Mountain Division title, but the Broncos lost the rematch with Fresno in the Mountain West title game.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

Early in the season, we thought Boise State would be right up there with UCF in the race to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Broncos are a very talented team and, historically, always play really competitive bowl games against Power Five teams, including beating Arizona and Oregon under Bryan Harsin. Boston College is a quality opponent for this Broncos team to test its mettle against.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Story continues

A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College: Dillon is one of the best running backs in the country but has been slowed by an ankle injury for much of the season. Dillon first hurt the ankle in the Week 5 win over Temple and missed two games. He was not 100 percent the rest of the way, but still is third in the ACC with 1,108 rushing yards, a dip in production from the 1,589 yards from his freshman year. With time to heal from the end of the regular season, Dillon should be much healthier this time out.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State: Mattison, a junior, led the Mountain West in carries (302), yards (1,415) and touchdowns (17). His rushing yardage is the seventh-most nationally and his touchdowns rank fifth. Over Boise’s final four games, Mattison carried the ball a whopping 127 times for 689 yards and seven touchdowns.

Boise State’s Alexander Mattison (22) led the Mountain West with 1,415 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Boston College: What was once a really promising season for Boston College went south in the month of November. And now BC needs a win to avoid finishing 7-6 for the fifth time in six seasons under Steve Addazio. Getting that eighth win would be a positive way to enter the offseason.

Boise State: A win would give Boise State 11 wins for a second straight season and also send senior quarterback Brett Rypien, a four-year starter, out with a win in his last collegiate game. Rypien was the Mountain West’s offensive player of the year.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Boise State 23, Boston College 16

Sam Cooper: Boise State 27, Boston College 24

Pat Forde: Boise State 30, Boston College 21

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ravens defense, Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to big win

• Watch: Texas high school wins state title on Hail Mary

• Early bowl games winners/losers: Army sets record in blowout

• Congolese boy at center of Dikembe Mutombo’s charitable efforts dies

