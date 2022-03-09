Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

  • Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes yells at a referee in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    1/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes yells at a referee in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Wake Forest's Alondes Williams, below, reacts after a foul is called against him in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    2/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest's Alondes Williams, below, reacts after a foul is called against him in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    3/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts to a referee call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    4/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts to a referee call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's James Karnik (33) dunks against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    5/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's James Karnik (33) dunks against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) shoots past Boston College's James Karnik (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    6/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) shoots past Boston College's James Karnik (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College's James Karnik (33) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    7/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's James Karnik (33) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) and Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) scramble for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    8/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) and Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) scramble for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    9/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., right, in grey, celebrates with Jaeden Zackery, center, in grey, celebrates after winning in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    10/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., right, in grey, celebrates with Jaeden Zackery, center, in grey, celebrates after winning in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    11/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) drives against Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    12/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) drives against Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) reacts after scoring three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    13/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) reacts after scoring three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's Quinten Post (12) shoots over Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    14/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's Quinten Post (12) shoots over Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) drives around Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    15/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) drives around Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College's Quinten Post (12) dunks as Wake Forest's Damari Monsanto (30) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    16/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's Quinten Post (12) dunks as Wake Forest's Damari Monsanto (30) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) drives against Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    17/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) drives against Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's T.J. Bickerstaff (1) and Quinten Post (12) defend against Wake Forest's Khadim Sy (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    18/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's T.J. Bickerstaff (1) and Quinten Post (12) defend against Wake Forest's Khadim Sy (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) watches his three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    19/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) watches his three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes directs his players from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    20/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes directs his players from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) and Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    21/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) and Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College head coach Earl Grant argues with a referee from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    22/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College head coach Earl Grant argues with a referee from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) dunks over Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    23/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) dunks over Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts after drawing a foul when scoring two points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    24/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts after drawing a foul when scoring two points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) looks to pass around Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    25/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) looks to pass around Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (31) and Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    26/26

    Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

    Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (31) and Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes yells at a referee in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Alondes Williams, below, reacts after a foul is called against him in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts to a referee call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's James Karnik (33) dunks against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) shoots past Boston College's James Karnik (33) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's James Karnik (33) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) and Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth (2) scramble for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) reacts after scoring in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., right, in grey, celebrates with Jaeden Zackery, center, in grey, celebrates after winning in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's Jaeden Zackery (3) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) drives against Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) reacts after scoring three points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's Quinten Post (12) shoots over Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) drives around Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's Quinten Post (12) dunks as Wake Forest's Damari Monsanto (30) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) drives against Boston College's Brevin Galloway (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's T.J. Bickerstaff (1) and Quinten Post (12) defend against Wake Forest's Khadim Sy (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia (0) watches his three point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes directs his players from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) shoots against Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) and Jake LaRavia (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College head coach Earl Grant argues with a referee from the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Dallas Walton (13) dunks over Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) reacts after drawing a foul when scoring two points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) looks to pass around Wake Forest's Isaiah Mucius (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (31) and Boston College's Makai Ashton-Langford (11) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Eagles (7-14) rallied from a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in regulation before scoring the first six points in overtime and going on to win.

It's the first time BC has won two tournament games since 2018 but not without some adversity, including the double-digit deficit that came after they had led most of the way.

''We have a lot of endurance,'' BC coach Earl Grant said. ''We talked about, hey look, if you're going to a climb up to the top of the hill at some point a giant is going to get in your way and you have to try and slay him. We knew it was going to be hard ... but we executed and played together.''

BC's Brevin Galloway hit a 3-pointer to break a tie and cap a 14-1 run with 2:35 left in regulation. He missed a tough layup against two defenders as he drove to the hoop at the end of regulation.

Jaeden Zachery hit a 3-pointer to open overtime, Makai Ashton-Langford followed with a floater and Zachery added a free throw. A basket by ACC player of the year Alondes Williams cut the BC lead to three with 1:20 to go but a short Langford jumper and two Galloway free throws make it a seven-point edge with 27 seconds left. Damari Monsanto hit a 40-foot 3-pointer but after a Zachery free throw with 7.5 seconds remaining, the Deacons' court-length inbounds pass went out of bounds.

BC, which lost to the Demon Deacons by 30 in the regular season, moves on to face Miami, which beat the Eagles 81-70 on March 2. But Grant sees a different Eagles team than the one that had its regular-season struggles.

''It's your core parts. ... It's something we talk about, something you practice and something you do,'' Grant said. ''And then when you get kids starting to believe that's what we are, the inner parts showed up. All the things that we went through this year, overtime losses, really hard losses and tough, tough wins we had to dig out, (the effort) was kind of just an accumulation of everything we saw this season.''

Ashton-Langford added 13 points, Zachery 12 and Galloway 11 for the Eagles, who shot 50% and made 24 of 34 free throws.

Jake LaRavia scored 21 points, Williams 17 and Dallas Walton 10 with Monsanto adding 12 on four 3-pointers for the Deacons (23-9), who now probably have at least a bit of uncertainty about their NCAA Tournament bid chances.

The Eagles led virtually all of the first half and most of the opening minutes of the second half before a field-goal drought of over eight minutes cost them the lead. Making 12 of 13 free throws during that shooting slump kept them in the game.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.