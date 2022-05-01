  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Boston Celtics get wake-up call in Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Bucks | Opinion

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s one thing to run through the dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets in a first-round sweep.

It’s quite another to play the defending champions in the second round.

The Milwaukee Bucks gave the Boston Celtics a lesson and a wake-up call in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Milwaukee stopped Boston 101-89, stealing home-court advantage in an impressive performance that gave notice.

Even without injured All-Star Khris Middleton, the Bucks remain a talented team capable of winning this series. There’s more to the Bucks than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

And another level is required to win. Some of the Celtics have been in this situation but not always with these expectations as the favorites to the win the series.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Marcus Smart (36) talk to an official as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Marcus Smart (36) talk to an official as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get daily updates sent to your inbox

GAME 1: Antetokounmpo’s second career playoff triple-double lifts Bucks past Celtics

ABC’s Doris Burke summed it up best late in the fourth quarter: The Bucks were tougher physically and better defensively, both points that Celtics coach Ime Udoka conceded after the game.

“Their physicality more so than anything caught us off guard,” Udoka said.

Milwaukee forced Boston to play into its defensive strengths, resulting in too many 3-point attempts (50) and turnovers (18 leading to 27 Bucks points), not enough points in the paint (20) and a low shooting percentage (33.3%) for the Celtics..

“We're trying to get the best shot,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum said. “You can say we should attack the basket more, and we probably should. But we got a lot of drive-and-kick 3s. You can get caught up in the numbers, but we got a lot of good shots.”

The Bucks increased their defensive pressure, often picking up the dribbler at half-court, and team defense held Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to 43 points and 30.9% shooting.

It’s a conundrum. The Bucks allow the most 3s per game in the league, they want the opponent to take 3s and are dedicated to protecting the paint. What may seem like the right play for the offense is also what the defense wants. So the Celtics need to find better ways of mixing their 3s with touches in the paint.

Udoka’s mind had turned to Game 2 on Tuesday without forgetting what happened in the series opener.

“We can spread them out, space them and get downhill and the attack,” he said. “(Brook) Lopez and (Bobby) Portis at times were up high enough where we could’ve penetrated on those guys. Settled for some tough 3-point shots.

“We’ve got to get downhill and get to the basket. Obviously, we can put our guys in different positions with some post-ups and some things where we’re not fighting as much from the perimeter. We’ll take a look at that and figure out what we want to do. Lack of paint points is alarming. We’ve got to figure that out.”

For a first-time head coach in the conference semifinals, there was nothing but calm from Udoka. He was instrumental in turning around Boston's 18-21 start, and he and his staff will work to fix this.

The silver lining for Boston: This happened in Game 1, early in the series, with plenty of time left to figure it out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celtics receive wake-up call as Bucks prevail in Game 1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Game Recap: Bucks 101, Celtics 89

    Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, the No. three seed Milwaukee Bucks defeated the No. two seed Boston Celtics in Game One, 101-89. Jrue Holiday added 25 points, ten rebounds and five assists for the Bucks in the victory, while Jayson Tatum tallied 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. The Bucks lead this best-of-seven series, 1-0, with Game two taking place on Tuesday, May 3.

  • Rested Celtics brace for physical Bucks in Game 1

    The Milwaukee Bucks are the defending NBA champions but the Boston Celtics are healthier, more rested and have home-court advantage heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday. This series appears to be about as even as it could be, with both teams posting the same record in the regular season (51-31). The Celtics and Bucks each won at home to split their four-game season series.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets U.S.' Pelosi in Kyiv

    STORY: "We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom...Your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi said in a video released by the Ukrainian President's press office on Sunday (May 1).On Friday (April 29) U.S. Pelosi said she hopes to pass a $33 billion aid package for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden "as soon as possible.""We hope to as soon as possible pass that legislation," Pelosi told her weekly news conference.Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks bully Celtics in blueprint win for their title defense

    The Milwaukee Bucks did to the Celtics what Boston did to the Brooklyn Nets, strangling them defensively.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Women's rugby 7s side back competing on home soil after tumultuous year off the field

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but

  • Putting and working smart key to Maude-Aimee Leblanc's ongoing success on LPGA Tour

    Working smarter, not harder, especially on the green, has made all the difference for Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., retired from professional golf in October 2019 but returned in September 2020, reinvigorated after a year away from the grind of playing in a different city every week. Leblanc had a remarkably strong 2021, finishing in the top 10 of what was then called the Symetra Tour, the LPGA's feeder circuit, to qualify for the top tour in women's professional

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug