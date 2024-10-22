BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics receives his championship ring prior to the game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 22, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The NBA’s reigning champs, the Boston Celtics, raised another banner into the crowded rafters of TD Garden on Tuesday night and also received their championship rings from winning last season’s Finals.

And man, these rings are big, shiny and pretty.

It remains to be seen if Danny Ainge or Grant Williams will get one, but the players who do get to slip one on will have a heavy diamond-laden rock hanging from their hand.

Each ring features a total of 15 carats of white diamonds, representing the 15 teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. In the inner and outer bezels of the ring are a combined 32 emerald cut diamonds – 16 for the number of the Celtics’ playoff wins last season, and 18 for the number of championships the franchise has won.

The rings are also customized with each player’s name and number on the side, which is situated against a panel that is meant to look like TD Garden’s parquet floors. The ring also has a removable top, and inside is each player’s jersey number and the final score of the Finals’ clinching game, a 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

There’s so much more on the rings too. Take a closer look here at the details:

Before the Celtics tipped off against the Knicks in the season-opener, Jayson Tatum let his son hold his ring on the court in a touching father-son moment.

The Celtics have a pretty easy schedule this season, and it's not unthinkable that they could repeat and add another ring to the franchise’s collection.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Boston Celtics unveil their incredibly detailed championship rings on NBA Opening Night