Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's 55 points earn MVP honors, set NBA All-Star Game record

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks the ball during the NBA All-Star game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at the Vivint arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 19, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

With a free throw late in the fourth quarter of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored his record-breaking 53rd point, breaking the mark previously set by Anthony Davis in 2017.

Needless to say, Tatum was voted the MVP of the All-Star Game.

Tatum finished with 55 points on 22-of-31 shooting (10 of 18 from 3-point range), leading Team Giannis to a 184-175 victory in the All-Star Game. He added 10 rebounds and six assists in his 35 minutes of action.

Tatum entered halftime with 17 points before exploding for a single-quarter record of 27 points in the third, highlighted by a handful of possessions going toe-to-toe opposite Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown.

