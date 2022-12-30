Boston Celtics scouting reports

Frank Urbina
·6 min read

After coming within two games of winning the championship in 2021-22, the Boston Celtics came into 2022-23 with a ton of expectations but some uncertainty after the whole Ime Udoka debacle. Either way, they are loaded with talent – and of the elite variety.

Below, check out our player scouting reports for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum

tatum
tatum

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Versatile forward with plenty of ways to score… Nasty face-up game with an explosive first step and ability to glide through defenses… Very good athleticism… Pivoted away from taking mid-range jumpers to threes… Great instincts on defense… Drawing more fouls and knocks down free throws at a high rate… Good size and lateral quickness defensively… Emerged as a legitimate superstar… May win an MVP before his career is over.

For even more detailed info on Jayson Tatum, click here

Jaylen Brown

jaylen brown
jaylen brown

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A two-way force… Came into the NBA as a defensive specialist on the wing who could guard various positions… And he’s still that, a great defender, but he’s also developed into an elite scorer… Above-average outside shooter… Scores off the ball, too, as a slasher… Can even do scoring out of the pick-and-roll… Athletic and long so he can finish in the paint well… Turnover prone… Doesn’t have the tightest ball-handle… Improved playmaker but still not quite a strength.

For even more detailed info on Jaylen Brown, click here

Marcus Smart

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Super tough competitor… Built like an NFL player, he plays his heart out every night… Among the best perimeter defenders in the NBA… OK playmaker… Can play both guard spots… Has improved as an outside shooter, but overall not a great scorer… Questionable shot selection… Knows his role… Teammates love having him around.

For even more detailed info on Marcus Smart, click here

Al Horford

al horford
al horford

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Despite what the raw averages may say, a very good defender thanks to positioning and instincts… Not a good rebounder for his position at this point, but he makes up for it with a well-rounded offensive game that includes outside shooting and a hook shot with either hand… Underrated playmaker out of the frontcourt… No flash, but a glue guy who makes teams better… Skill set has translated well as he has aged.

For even more detailed info on Al Horford, click here

Robert Williams

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Has evolved from an athletic big who can block shots to a legitimate DPOY candidate for years to come… Insane wingspan makes him a serious above-the-rim finisher… Can get up for blocked shots quickly… Fouls too much but has improved drastically here… Rebounding has improved tremendously… Often injured… Goes all out for hustle players, sometimes gets him hurt physically.

For even more detailed info on Robert Williams, click here

Malcolm Brogdon

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A model playmaker… Rarely makes mistakes… Good court vision… Can create shots for himself and his teammates… Reliable shooter from the outside… Smart and active defender… Not an especially gifted athlete… Has trouble staying healthy… Lacks explosiveness… Skill set should allow him to stay in the league for a while.

For even more detailed info on Malcolm Brogdon, click here

Grant Williams

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Extremely high basketball IQ… Makes a lot of winning plays… Uses wide body well on the glass and setting screens… Doesn’t have a true position… Though that’s not a huge issue in the modern NBA… Can play small-ball center, even though he’s 6-foot-8… Has even become a dependable three-point shooter.

For even more detailed info on Grant Williams, click here

Derrick White

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Well-rounded guard on offense… Can do so many little things well on the court… Can score, rebound and create for others at respectable levels… True floor general who can be fully trusted to run an offense… Highly reliable defender with nice blocking stats to back it up… Can run hot and cold as a shooter.

For even more detailed info on Derrick White, click here

Blake Griffin

blake griffin
blake griffin

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Strong playmaker out of the power forward spot… Injury concerns will follow him through the end of his career… In his prime, hard to stop one-on-one scorer with a potent face-up and post-up game… Tight ball handle for a big man… Average defender at best due to size and length limitations, though effort on that end isn’t poor… Once an athletic freak, but no more… His lack of shooting has made him a fringe player now.

For even more detailed info on Blake Griffin, click here

Payton Pritchard

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Plays with sky-high confidence… Solid floor general in his ability to run an offense, but will also make flashy plays to set up teammates… Very quick burst, which helps him blow by defenders… Lightning quick release on jumper with dependable form… On the smaller side and not an elite athlete vertically… That’ll hurt him when attacking the paint.

For even more detailed info on Payton Pritchard, click here

Danilo Gallinari

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bombs away from three-point land like few other players at that size… Will open the floor for his team thanks to the gravity caused by his spacing… Plays with confidence… Staying healthy has been a challenge for him throughout his career… Not much of a defender, though improved on that end… Can hit shots over good defense thanks to high release point… Able to back down and score on smaller guys… Has a fadeaway he can go to at times.

For even more detailed info on Danilo Gallinari, click here

Luke Kornet

luke kornet
luke kornet

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Big man with some athleticism and length… Able to spot up from the three-point line… Pick and pop option with his range… Really good timing as a shot blocker… Can get finessed around the rim by bigger players… A bit slow to stay in front of guards on switches… Developed a new technique for contesting three-pointers where he jumps from inside the paint to try and cover the rim from the shooter.

For even more detailed info on Luke Kornet, click here

Noah Vonleh

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Wide-bodied big man who uses size well in the post… Finishes tidily over smaller defenders… Soft touch on hook shots… Also uses size to clean up on the glass… Excels on putback opportunities… Slow-footed… Decent one-on-one defender but not much of a help defender.

For even more detailed info on Noah Vonleh, click here

Justin Jackson

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Solid size and quickness on the wing at 6-foot-8… Best skill is driving, taking a couple of dribbles and attacking from floater range… Solid teardrop shot… Despite solid shooting stroke, his numbers from the outside have been bad throughout his career… Decent defender… Plays with energy… Just can’t be expected to do much scoring.

For even more detailed info on Justin Jackson, click here

Mfiondu Kabengele

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Really strong and plays through opponents… Dunks with authority and decent shot blocker… Can shoot a bit from the perimeter but mostly operates as a screener and roller… Can pass a bit from the top… Decent face-up/post-up game… Better rebounder on offense than defense… Plays with tons of effort… Undersized but has long arms to make up for it.

For even more detailed info on Mfiondu Kabengele, click here

Sam Hauser

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Role-playing type who can play some 3 or 4… Excellent shooting stroke… Struggles to create his own shot but can finish plays when he’s set up… Lack of quickness hurts him on both ends… Can score off the dribble, particularly against hard closeouts.

JD Davison

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Playmaking guard who can set up teammates and run an offense… Not much of an outside shooter… A bit passive in that he prefers to pass than look for his own shot… Uses quickness and athleticism to do damage on both ends… Can pick up steals and run a fast break… Must get stronger.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype

Latest Stories

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69

    Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69. The Washington Post reported that Payne died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. The longtime soccer executive was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder in 2021. “Kevin cared deeply about this sport and the people involved in it,” said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. “Hi

  • Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle

    CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff spots and are vying to be the AFC's No. 1 seed. That would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The prime-time game in Cincinnati also marks the first meeting of q

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou