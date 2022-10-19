Celtics rally around 34-year-old interim head coach Joe Mazzulla for opening-night statement win

Ben Rohrbach
·7 min read

BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla, the stoic 34-year-old first-year head coach of the NBA championship favorite Celtics, did not crack a smile on the podium in the afterglow of his first career win, but he did crack a joke.

With four minutes remaining on opening night and his team firmly holding a 13-point lead against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mazzulla issued his first coach's challenge. As officials reviewed a foul call against Celtics veteran Al Horford that they would eventually overturn, Mazzulla gathered his team in a huddle.

"I said, 'The most important thing is, don't listen to anything I'm saying,'" he deadpanned.

It was the closest he came to showing any emotion in front of reporters. It was also indicative of the two tenets he has preached to his charges in the month since news broke that he would serve as interim coach during the one-year suspension of Ime Udoka, who coached the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season: 1) The importance of poise, which escaped them in their title series loss to the battle-tested Golden State Warriors, and 2) the sense that navigating this season is a partnership with his players, not a dictatorship.

"The thing I like about Joe and admire about him is that he's very honest that he doesn't know everything," said rising Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who was the best player on the court in Tuesday's 126-117 statement win. "He wants us to help him out as much as he's helping us out. It's like we're in a relationship. We're all on the same page and trying to accomplish the same thing, so we're all in this together."

This Celtics season could go two ways. They could fracture in the aftermath of a crushing Finals defeat, followed by the sudden loss of the head coach who forged their identity. Or they could rally around Udoka's replacement, and early signs are pointing down the latter path, at least until any eventual adversity hits.

"I'm grateful for the relationships that we have," Mazzulla added. "We talked before. These guys have been through a lot together, and they're great players, so it's just a matter of working together. I appreciate their trust — their buy-in — but they come up with a lot of good stuff as well, and we kind of just figure it out."

This is no lip service. Mazzulla has matured into a relationship builder. You could sense it in the postgame moments he spent outside the press room, where a horde of his family and friends awaited his embrace.

"Thank you," he told one member of his staff who congratulated him on his first win. "I appreciate you."

Behind closed doors, Mazzulla marched into the locker room after his head-coaching debut and held a captive audience, preaching togetherness. "Nothing gets in the way of winning," he said, before Marcus Smart broke the serious tone. "Especially that first one," said Smart, who led his teammates in dousing their rookie head coach in bottled water. A staffer gifted him the game ball, and he even cracked a smile.

"He's got a goofy side," the Celtics' Grant Williams told Yahoo Sports. "It takes a little winding to get it out of him, but it was fun to see him smile. Afterwards, he was like, 'Man, f*** you guys,' but at the end of the day he's happy, he's smiling. I know when he goes home he's gonna be screaming, hyped, doing everything he can't do here, because he has to stay composed. He's gonna be a phenomenal head coach."

It is Mazzulla's poise that the Celtics reflected in the third quarter of their opener. The game's first 26 minutes saw eight lead changes, but Boston guard Derrick White's floater two minutes into the second half marked the last one. Over the next eight minutes, the Celtics methodically built a double-digit lead — one they surely would have blown to start last season, when they took a sub-.500 record into late January.

This time around, they never relented. Boston's smothering defense forced five Philadelphia turnovers in the third quarter, leading to nine of their 24 fast-break points. In the halfcourt, Tatum roasted all comers, scoring 17 of his 35 points in the third. Mazzulla felt confident enough to field a lineup of Malcolm Brogdon, White, Sam Hauser, Blake Griffin and Williams to start the fourth quarter. They held the fort until Jaylen Brown scored 13 of his 35 points over the final 10 minutes. It was the Sixers — a popular pick to take the East crown from the Celtics — who malfunctioned on offense and borderline quit on defense.

Even Smart, the beating heart of Boston, found his version of poise amid freneticism. He said Sixers star Joel Embiid "tried to break" his arm during a skirmish 19 seconds into the second half. Smart grabbed the right leg of Embiid, who took a tumble, and Brown stepped between them before cooler heads prevailed.

"It's maturity," said Smart. "I could've cracked his head open, but I didn't, and that's the maturity we have."

Joe Mazzulla, in his first regular-season game as head coach of the Boston Celtics, was in total control of his team&#39;s fortunes. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Joe Mazzulla, in his first regular-season game as head coach of the Boston Celtics, was in total control of his team's fortunes. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mazzulla, universally lauded by his players for his scouting ability, never flinched. He preached execution throughout his team's early foul trouble. When spacing on offense failed the Celtics early, he urged them to fight for it, and they did. He vacillated between small ball and double bigs. They had a clear game plan to bring help when Embiid launched into his post moves and succeeded in stifling a handful of possessions.

"From the start of the game, you could see his confidence just oozing out," said Smart. "Most coaches, they're trying to figure things out. He comes right in like he's been doing this for years, and that's the beauty of having someone who's been with the team as long as Joe has. We have the utmost confidence in him, and he has the utmost confidence in us, and we just have to go out there and do what we have to do."

Likewise, Williams knew Mazzulla had this head-coaching thing figured out from their first practice. Not this season, but in 2019, when Mazzulla first joined Brad Stevens' staff as an assistant for Williams' rookie year.

"First day," said Williams. "I've known that since the first day I met Joe. You could just tell the passion and the analogies he was using — his way of wisdom. He just did a phenomenal job in terms of details as a coach. He encourages everyone around him, and that's what you love about a leader. I've been confiding in him since I was a rookie, and I'm just happy to have him really step into that role, which he deserves."

"You could always see that Joe had the makings of being a head coach some day," added Tatum, who was 21 years old when Mazzulla was hired from the Division II college ranks. "He was very motivated, relatively young, so he's got a lot of passion, and he's just overall a good person. As much as I do on the court, he cares about the things I do off the court, and we've had a great relationship ever since he's been here."

Tatum stopped mid-sentence to wipe something from his eye, and he too had jokes.

"I swear I ain't crying," said Tatum. "I've got something in my eye."

The All-NBA first-team forward then continued, "We've had a great relationship ever since he's been here, so it's only going to continue to grow as we grow in our careers together and hopefully win a lot of games."

The vibes in Boston, they're immaculate, at least for freshman Celtics head coach's opening-night win.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

Latest Stories

  • Patrick Brown repeatedly lies about cancelled investigations on Jerry Agar radio show

    Patrick Brown appeared on iHeartRadio’s Jerry Agar Show last week, addressing his decision in August to cancel the independent forensic investigation into the failed Brampton University project, repeatedly fabricating information that was incorrect during the interview. Agar told listeners the cancelled investigation by a third-party auditor (Froese Forensic Partners, which describes itself as a “financial investigative firm”) indicated consulting contracts for the Brampton University project we

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in