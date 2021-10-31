Boston Celtics to host Chicago Bulls Monday

Chicago Bulls (5-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls.

Boston went 20-22 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (illness), Marcus Smart: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press