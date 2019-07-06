Report: Marcus Morris reaches two-year deal with San Antonio Spurs

After a two-year stint with the Boston Celtics, Marcus Morris has reached a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent forward Marcus Morris has agreed to a two-year, $20M deal with the San Antonio Spurs, with a second-year player option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in nearly 28 minutes per game with the Celtics last season, his second with the team. Morris — who will now play for his fifth team since he was selected No. 14 overall in the 2011 NBA draft — was instrumental for the Celtics in the postseason, too, averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while helping Boston reach the second round.

Morris had drawn interest from both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks this summer during free agency. The 29-year-old will be a solid addition to bolster the Spurs’ frontcourt and should fit right in with coach Gregg Popovich’s system in San Antonio, joining their core of LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray.

The Spurs also reworked free agent forward DeMarre Carroll’s deal on Saturday. Carroll originally agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal on the first day of the free agency period. The 32-year-old’s deal is now worth $21 million over three years, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds last season with the Brooklyn Nets. The Spurs also traded forward Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards on Saturday, per Wojnarowski, which allowed them to reach the deal with Carroll.

