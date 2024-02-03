Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks lead NBA title odds to open February

There are two weeks left until the NBA All-Star weekend and teams are jockeying for position ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Frontrunners have been established in the Eastern Conference and multiple teams are fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Ahead of potential trades, some teams stand ready to make a run in the postseason. Here's the top 10 teams in the league with their odds to win the NBA Finals, according to BetMGM:

Boston leads the way with an NBA-best 37-12 record as of Feb. 2 and they're one of the best teams in the NBA by most metrics. The Celtics are the only team in the league to rank top-three in both offensive rating (second) and defensive rating (third). Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both All-Stars once again this season and average nearly 50 points per game combined. They're cruising and look set for another postseason run barring injury.

The defending champions are fourth in the Western Conference but have one of the best starting lineups in the league by net rating. Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokić are +12.6 while leading the league in possessions (1240). They're allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the NBA and have the eighth-best offense by net rating. Jokić is second in the league in player efficiency rating (PER) at 31.9 and we've seen what this team can do in the postseason.

Milwaukee made the surprising move to fire coach Adrian Griffin and ultimately replace him with Doc Rivers. The Bucks have one of the best offenses in the league and they're the only team in the league with multiple All-Star starters. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying the best shooting season of his career. If Rivers can get more out of one of the best starting lineups in the league by net rating (+16.0), they'll be in great shape ahead of the All-Star break.

The Clippers are 14-3 since Christmas and that run's pushed them up to third in the Western Conference ahead of their road matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard made the All-Star team once again and power the best five-man lineup with at least 600 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass data. That duo along with James Harden, Terance Mann, and Ivica Zubac have a +16.4 net rating.

Phoenix is also finding its stride after Christmas. A loss to the Dallas Mavericks that night dropped the team to 14-15. Since then, the Suns are 14-5 and working their way up the Western Conference standings. All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are one of the highest scoring tandems in the league and Phoenix is up to eighth in the league in offensive rating. Even Grayson Allen is playing the best basketball of his career this season.

The Timberwolves won 42 games last season and are on pace to match that win total by the end of February. Minnesota leads the league in defensive rating powered by Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the top two players in defensive win shares this season. Four of the top 10 players in defensive rating in the NBA are Timberwolves: Gobert (first), Naz Reid (third), Towns (fifth), and Kyle Anderson (ninth). With Towns and Anthony Edwards leading the way on offense, Minnesota has a formula to stay atop up the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City's the second-youngest team in the NBA this season but hardly playing like it. All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in steals per game (2.2) and offensive win shares (7.3). He's third in the NBA in PER this season and is the focal point of the fourth-highest scoring team in the league. Chet Holmgren's third in the league in blocks, too, to give Oklahoma City a solid core along with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. They're young and inexperienced in the postseason but too talented to overlook.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid leads the league in scoring once again and ranks eighth in defensive rating (109.0) but suffered a knee injury in the 76ers' loss to the Golden State Warriors. The team is weighing treatment options after an MRI confirmed an injury to Embiid's meniscus. With him out potentially for an extended period, the 76ers could struggle. They'll need Tyrese Maxey to continue his career-best season to power through Embiid's absence.

The Knicks are second to the Timberwolves in most defensive categories and guard Jalen Brunson made his first All-Star team this season. Julius Randle, the team's second-leading scorer, is out for multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. New York's won a league-best nine games in a row but four of their six games before the All-Star break are against teams currently in playoff position.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed Thursday's road win over the Celtics and there's plenty of questions about Darvin Ham's future. Los Angeles is 20th in the league in offensive rating and 14th in defensive rating. As usual, they'll likely be in the market around the trade deadline for an upgrade but could struggle to put together a good package for a plus player. As long as James and Davis are on the court, the Lakers are a threat to make a run.

