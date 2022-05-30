Boston Celtics advance to NBA Finals after Game 7 win over Miami Heat

MIAMI — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka offered that the Celtics “need to take the harder route at times.”

That’s a truth.

After a wasting an opportunity to finish off the Miami Heat at home in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics blew a 17-point second quarter lead and gave the worn-down Heat a glimmer of hope.

This time, the Celtics finished the job, holding off Miami and Jimmy Butler with a 100-96 victory in Game 7 on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler, who was fantastic once again, missed a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that could have given the Heat a 99-98 lead.

The Celtics continue a remarkable turnaround. On Jan. 6, they were 18-21 and in 11th place in the East.

“We always had glimpses of success,” Udoka said earlier in the series. “We were just trying to be consistent for the most part, understanding that we were really good defensively all along. Offensively trying to get our guys on the same page, get them to understand what we needed from them. That was the goal at that point.

“But we did see good things early on at times. Just up and down, inconsistent a little bit. But we were always optimistic if we got healthy and our defense would carry over, offensively we'd continue to improve.”

WARRIORS BACK IN NBA FINALS: Here's how this playoff run compares to past seasons

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

The Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo defends the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during Game 7 at FTX Arena.

Boston advances to the NBA Finals for the 22nd time in franchise history and for the first time since 2010. The Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors and try to win a league-record 18th championship, which would break a tie the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday in San Francisco (9 p.m. ET, ABC).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celtics defeat Heat in Game 7 of Eastern Conference finals