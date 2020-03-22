The Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Share Price Has Gained 106%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shareholders have seen the share price descend 23% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 106% compared to three years ago. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Boston Beer Company was able to grow its EPS at 10% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SAM Past and Future Earnings, March 22nd 2020

We know that Boston Beer Company has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Boston Beer Company shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.1% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Boston Beer Company .

