Bossong Expedites R&D, Shifts Production To 1.5 Million Cloth Face Masks A Week

Bossong to produce up to 1.5 million per week of its newest washable and reusable protective barrier cloth face masks with bio-compatible hydrophobic finish that repels and resists fluid transfer.

ASHEBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dire global need for PPE, Bossong Hosiery Mills, Inc., a 93-year old hosiery mill in the heart of NC, stepped up to the challenge of servicing that need. While the crisis exploded, an opportunity presented itself through an existing strategic partnership with Nufabrx®. Bossong assisted Nufabrx® in quickly bringing their proprietary Theramasks® product to market in the earliest days of the crisis. Bossong didn't stop there.

President & CEO, Huntley Bossong, the third-generation leader of the company, immediately realized the need for a new product. The product he envisioned is a competitively priced, commodity type, protective barrier cloth face mask which is washable and reusable and can be produced in massive quantities on his existing hosiery equipment. From there, Bossong's own face mask assortment immediately began to take shape. "Our partners at Nufabrx® had the premium function, value-added end of the market covered and were well positioned to quickly penetrate the consumer marketplace. Additionally, they could supply to medical, governmental and first responder channels. However, we knew that as commercial and industrial businesses began to return to the workplace, there would be a price sensitive demand for simple, USA made cloth masks. We knew that we could effectively support and competitively service that demand," Bossong stated.

Bossong went on to say, "Our capacity helps to set us apart from others in the space. We can produce as many as 1.5 million reusable cloth face masks per week which is a unique advantage for a domestic supplier. All of our products are proudly ‘Made in the USA,' and our lead-times are second to none."

For the first several weeks nearly 100% of the production went to serve local consumers' needs. Cars, trucks, vans and even bicycles lined up in Bossong's Asheboro parking lot as the community sought to protect themselves and their families. Bossong continued that practice until the local needs subsided.

"To date, we have been fortunate to align our company with a diverse group of trusted distribution partners who are helping to push our face masks out into a variety of verticals," Bossong stated. "Having said that, we continue to find ourselves pitted against suppliers producing inexpensive PPE goods off-shore. Although there has been much talk about restoring and supporting domestic manufacturing of PPE products, in our experience, there has been little done to curb the inflow of foreign produced goods which continue to be imported into our country at an alarming rate. We continue to depend upon the federal government to provide as many incentives as possible to help domestic manufacturers strengthen their market potential for all PPE products, and to simultaneously create reasonable barriers of entry for those produced overseas. Our ultimate goal is to keep our 225 employees working steadily both during the crisis and after it subsides."

Bossong's array of face masks continues to evolve, improve and expand. They plan to stay the course and work diligently to carve out a niche in the category for the long-term future as a key supplier to the commercial, industrial and government services markets. All Bossong's masks are treated with a bio-compatible, hydrophobic finish that repels and resists fluid transfer, which is proven effective for up to 20 washes. Bossong's masks are washable and reusable, multilayered, lighter weight and provide maximum facial coverage. Depending on the style, some masks include specialty yarns that have an inherent ‘cooling effect' to help beat the summer heat. They are ergonomically designed for absolute comfort, come in designs engineered to fit most children ages 6-12, and are available in a variety of colors beyond the standard black and white.

Masks can be purchased in bulk quantities as low as 250 units at www.bossong1927.com/facemask at costs as low as $.17 per use (for quantities of 1000+). For quantities of 25,000 or more, please contact info@bossonghosiery.com to learn more about special key account pricing opportunities, and to be connected with a Bossong representative. Lesser quantities for personal use are also available.

Bossong is privately owned and a third-generation family run business. In addition to over 90 years of manufacturing experience, Bossong is known in the industry for our innovative research and development team as well as a state-of-the-art facility. Across all divisions, Bossong supplies products to many major retail chains, department stores, discount chains, televised home shopping channels, mail order catalogs, e-commerce channels and medical products distributors. We also specialize in providing white label and OEM manufacturing services to many nationally known brands.

Bossong's long held tradition of manufacturing excellence is a testament of the dedication to quality and customer satisfaction that has become a hallmark of the Bossong family name.

Bossong Medical - Compression Therapy for Better Living - is committed to remaining a world class designer and manufacturer of innovative medical compression hosiery products made in the USA for the global market.

Bossong Medical was established to design, manufacture, and distribute cutting edge graduated compression hosiery products to the private label global market. Our competitive advantage is providing compression therapy products of world class quality that will meet or exceed our customers' expectations by adhering to the guidelines of our ISO 13485 certification and our FDA registration for Class I and Class II medical devices. All our products are proudly Made in the USA.

Learn more about Bossong and their full assortment of products and capabilities across all divisions by visiting www.bossong1927.com.

