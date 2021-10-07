Bosses lash Boris Johnson: ‘man with no plan’

Furious business bosses have lined up to accuse Boris Johnson of leading Britain into a “cost of living catastrophe” without a credible plan to tackle the crises piling up for the economy.

Even former Tory loyalists such as Brexiteer Wetherspoon pubs boss Tim Martin joined the attack saying the Prime Minister headed a Government “lurching from one unpredictable initiative to another” with the least “commercial savvy” or “guiding philosophy” of any administration for 40 years.

The extraordinary row between a Tory leadership and captains of industry, normally seen as natural allies, was first triggered by an article in the Evening Standard on Monday, written by Leave-supporting Next chief executive Lord Wolfson.

The Tory peer called on the Government to allow businesses to hire more foreign workers to ease labour shortages that have led to chaos at filling stations, restaurants having to close and warnings of empty shelves at Christmas. The stand-off worsened yesterday when Mr Johnson dismissed the concerns in his speech to the Tory party conference in Manchester. Instead, he insisted that business could no longer “use immigration as an excuse for failure to invest in people, in skills and in the equipment the facilities the machinery they need to do their jobs.”

But Paul Drechsler, chairman of business group London First, which represents around 200 of the capital’s largest employers, hit back, telling the Standard: “This ‘blame game’ is absolute nonsense from politicians who failed to listen, never had a plan and still don’t have a plan. Burying heads in the sand at the scale of dislocation and pain that consumers and small businesses will have to bear as a result, risks turning a crisis into a cost of living catastrophe.

“The Government should flex its own points-based immigration system to enable the economy to get the skills it needs so the recovery can continue.” In a further sign of the differing views at the top of the Tory party, Andy Street, the Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands and former John Lewis boss, backed Lord Wolfson’s call for some short-term flexibility while there is long-term adjustment. “I do agree with that, that’s common sense,” he told ITV’s Peston Show.

The stand-off comes amid Cabinet divisions over the level of immigration that should be allowed to deal with the short-term problems facing Britain. Ardent free marketeers including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng have been pushing firms to address the crises by recruiting more UK-based workers, a solution that some bosses say will not address the immediate difficulties, partly given difficulties finding new employees for key sectors and the length of time it takes to train them.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak stressed in his speech at the Conservative rally in Manchester that he is a “pragmatist” and business chiefs will be looking to him to push solutions which tackle the current problems, as well as seeking longer term reform for the economy.

The unprecedented attacks from private sector leaders came on another day of darkening economic storm clouds as winter approaches. Analysts warned that a seven-fold spike in the UK’s wholesale gas prices could send household bills soaring by as much as £500 next April when the cap on tariffs is next calculated by regulator Ofgem.

Major industrial users of energy also warned of rising prices or even shortages of essentials ranging from toilet paper to bricks if the Government does not intervene.

Andrew Large, director general of the Confederation of Paper Industries, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that industry needed a “temporary winter cost containment measure to try to put a lid on those costs so those very, very important industries for British society are going to be able to continue to operate.” The criticism of the Prime Minister — whose speech was described as “vacuous and economically illiterate” by the free market Adam Smith Institute — came from a wide range of industrial sectors.

The managing director of supermarket Iceland, Richard Walker, said “tough rhetoric is just quite simply not helpful” to businesses. Asked for his view of the Prime Minister’s tone and stance, Mr Walker told the Today programme: “I don’t think it’s particularly helpful. I mean business is dealing with so much and so many different crises which has all compounded at once. So, pointing the finger and choosing us as the bogeymen for issues such as HGV driver shortages — which is multifaceted and systemic — is simply not helpful.”

Mr Walker said it is “inevitable” that there will be price rises as businesses face multiple “cost pressures”.

Restaurateur Sam Harrison, who runs Sam’s Riverside in Hammersmith, criticised the: “Disingenuous optimism of our Prime Minister, who is so far removed from what is happening in the real business world.”

Andrew Mawson, managing director of consultancy Advance Workplace Associates, said: “Businesses have spent the last two years adapting to massive changes in the way we work and our relationship with our biggest trading partners, and now are looking for support from the Government, not lecturing about how we’ve got things wrong. If Boris is going to deliver the high-skills, high-pay economy he proposes, he needs to work with business to deliver it.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi denied that the Tories were blaming businesses. Asked on Sky News whether the Tories were “on a warpath with business”, he said: “Well, I don’t agree with you.”

A Government spokesperson said: “â€‹The Government is taking action to address businesses’ â€‹concerns about the â€‹global issues of increasing wholesale gas prices â€‹and challenges with supply chains. We’re working with industry to identify and resolve current issues and we’re monitoring the situation closely so that we can ease any future pinch points.

“The UK has the fastest rate of growth in the G7, wages are rising and unemployment is falling. Our plan for growth clearly sets out the opportunities we’ll seize across the UK to drive economic growth, create jobs and support British industry as we level-up and build back better from the pandemic.”

