Bosses 'should make allowances' for A-level students hit by pre-Covid grading

This year's A-level students are the first to receive pre-pandemic grades

Bosses should make allowances for A-level students hit by the return to pre-Covid grading, a school leaders’ union has said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, urged the Government to provide guidance for employers to understand the changes to grading standards between 2020 and 2023.

He said: “This is vital to ensure that employers understand how different cohorts of students have been graded during and after the Covid pandemic and guard against students being disadvantaged in applications for jobs both now and in the future.”

Eighteen year olds in England will be the first Covid cohort to experience a return to pre-pandemic grading when they receive their results on Thursday.

Grade inflation reached a record high in 2021 when exams were replaced with teacher assessments.

Last year, exam boards were told to set grade boundaries at a “midpoint” between 2019 and 2021, to recognise the disruption suffered by pupils during the pandemic.

Ministers have said they want the share of top grades to fall back to 2019 levels this year so that qualifications carry “weight and credibility” with employers and universities.

Mr Barton said the return to pre-pandemic grading will feel like a “bitter pill” for many teenagers receiving their A level results on Thursday.

He said: “While universities are steeped in the mechanics of different qualification systems and will adjust accordingly, this is not necessarily the case with employers who will have differing levels of knowledge about these changes.

“The Government must work with employer associations to disseminate clear information upon which recruiters can easily draw in assessing candidates.”

In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators have said they do not plan to return to pre-pandemic grading until 2024.

‘Sensitive approach’

In Scotland, the Scottish Qualifications Authority has taken a sensitive approach to grading and modified course assessments this year.

Figures released by the SQA last week showed the pass rate for exams in Scotland is down from last year, but it remains above 2019 levels.

Stephen Isherwood, chief executive of the Institute of Student Employers, said: “We agree with the ASCL, that it’s important that employers understand that student grades are returning to 2019 standards this year.

“We would like to see more clarification from Government on what this actually means, which would help employers ensure assessment practices are relevant to the situation young people are in.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

