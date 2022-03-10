Boskalis publishes 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Papendrecht, 10 March 2022

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has published both its Annual Report 2021 and its Sustainability Report 2021.

In addition to reflecting on developments in 2021, the reports also look ahead. The Annual Report takes a closer look at the development of macro trends and the markets in which Boskalis operates in addition to the strategy for the coming years. The Sustainability Report contains the results of a new materiality assessment which served as an input for our strategy.

As Boskalis, we contribute through our business and our activities to society and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We do so in the areas of providing protection against the consequences of climate change, creating infrastructure with the associated employment this generates, and advancing the energy transition to renewables.

The Annual Report 2021 has been filed in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The XHTML Annual Report 2021 zip file can be downloaded from the Download Center under Financial information on our website.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

