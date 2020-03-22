'You'll be in music heaven': The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is on sale for just $300—but only for today

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save $230 on the Bose Wave Music System IV. (Photo: HSN)

If you can’t let go of your old CDs and love listening to the radio, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for — and now, for a limited time, it’s on sale for only $300, or a whopping $230 off at HSN, a savings or 43 percent.

This Bose speaker system projects crisp sound, and comes equipped with an auxiliary input to connect to a 3.5 mm audio output—which means you can attach your smartphone or laptop to it. The design is elegant, minimal and slim, making it a seamless addition to your entertainment center or on its own in ab bedroom, kitchen or living room. It also comes with a remote.

If you enjoy waking up to the sound of music or the radio, you can program the system’s timer to sync up to your preference.

Bose Wave Music System IV (Photo: Bose)

Most Bose and HSN reviewers praise the longevity of this sound system and its superior sound quality. Keep scrolling to read why shoppers are obsessed with the Bose Wave Music System. But don’t wait to snag this incredible deal.

Superior sound quality

“This little Bose Wave system is so nice to have. Music from it is clear and a pleasure to listen to,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's well made and quality of sound is so nice.”

Long lasting

“This CD/radio player is amazing. There is no sound like a Bose,” wrote a delighted HSN shopper. “The bass is rich and smooth and it’s so realistic, the music could be coming from a band in your home. Easy to operate and comes with remote.”

Bose Wave Music System IV (Photo: Bose)

Compact size

“Easy set up. It's smaller than I thought it would be, but loaded with thoughtful features,” shared a five-star reviewer. “Makes a great alarm clock. Looks & sounds fantastic. Love the continuous play feature. After a CD ends, it automatically switches back to your favorite radio station. Love the quick touch feature on top, which is even handier to use than the remote. Makes a great sound bar when connected to TV.”

Overall

Another satisfied shopper added, “Bose Wave Music System is outstanding. The sound quality is absolutely amazing. Easy to use, use the radio or your classic CD's and you'll be in music heaven.”

