'The music just got better': The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is on sale for just $300—get it before it sells out

Save $199 on the Bose Wave Music System IV. (Photo: Bose)

If you can’t let go of your old CDs and love listening to the radio, the Bose Wave Music System IV is just what you’ve been searching for—and now, for a limited time, it’s on sale for only $300, or $199 off at QVC, a savings of 40 percent.

This Bose speaker system projects crisp sound, and comes equipped with a Bluetooth receiver add-on, so you can wirelessly sync your smartphone or laptop to it. The design is elegant, minimal and slim, making it a seamless addition to your entertainment center or on its own in a bedroom, kitchen or living room. It also comes with a remote.

If you enjoy waking up to the sound of music or the radio, you can program the system’s timer to sync up to your preferences too.

Bose Wave Music System IV is on sale at QVC (Photo: Bose)

Most Bose and QVC reviewers praise the longevity of this sound system and its superior sound quality. Keep scrolling to read why shoppers are obsessed with the Bose Wave Music System. Meanwhile, QVC is offering free shipping and handling, so you can get it quickly without an additional cost.

Don’t wait to snag this incredible deal because it ends at midnight.

Superior sound quality

“It was clear as ever and no breaking up,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “We tried it in several other rooms and still clear as ever. The music sounds beautiful and the words clear as ever!”

Long lasting

“Its so simple to use, just a tap on top to start it, then I can tune it, or change channels using the remote from my favorite chair,” added another satisfied shopper. “Great sound, and from such a little unit!”

Bose Wave Music System IV is on sale at QVC (Photo: Bose)

Compact size

“A wanted a newer Bose, with a CD player, for another room so the System IV was a natural choice. Not disappointed,” shared a Bose shopper. “The AM/FM stereo radio and CD player perform flawlessly and the sound quality is equal to or better than a top drawer stereo system with large bookshelf speakers I have owned before. All in an attractive, compact package.”

Overall

The Bose Wave Music System IV just produces “astounding sound,” added a delighted QVC shopper. “Played about a dozen cds of mine with even better results,” continued the shopper. “The music just got better!”

Shop it: Bose Wave Music System IV, $300 (was $499), qvc.com

