'Best earbuds ever': This top-rated Bose pair is on sale for $40 off

Sure, Apple AirPods are popular, but they’re not the end-all-be-all for wireless earbuds. In fact, there are many premium wireless earbuds out there that can actually do a lot of things better than Apple AirPods—especially if you like to workout or go for long runs.

Enter the Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds—they’re comfortable, stylish and, of course, offer exceptional audio. And right now, you can score them for $160, or $40 off at HSN. That’s 20 percent in savings!

And if you’d rather not pay all at once, you can opt for three ‘FlexPay’ payments of $53 with no interest. Score!

Powerful audio and sleek design

So what makes these better than Apple AirPods? Well, high quality audio. One of the biggest criticisms of the AirPods is that they produce flat and humdrum audio. However, these Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds feature impressive sound clarity and power that you’d come to expect from an iconic brand like Bose.

“Bose has done it again,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “I must say these are the best earbuds ever, light, comfortable, stays in the ear and the sound quality is the best.”

Plus, if you want to customize your own audio experience, you can calibrate the earbuds with the Bose Connect App for Android or Apple iPhones.

Great for workouts

The Bose SoundSport Free earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof, so you won’t have to worry that they’re going to die if you get them wet, unlike the Apple AirPods. With their comfortable in-ear design, they’re built for workouts. In fact, they come with three silicone ‘StayHear and Sport’ eartips of various sizes, so you can discover which fit works best for you.

Just pop these babies in your ears and enjoy up to 15 hours of battery life, listening to your favorite songs and podcast while you’re out for a run. “They fit snug and the sound is always outstanding from Bose. Well worth the money. I use mine for walking and bike riding. Never an issue,” shared another five-star reviewer.

At $160 (was $200), the Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, from their convenient wearability to their premium audio quality. They also come in three color combinations, such as All Black, Navy & Citron and Orange & Navy.

“Works great and they keep a charge longer than expected,” shared a satisfied HSN shopper. “The sound is excellent compared to others at the same price range. And they fit comfortably in the ear.”

Sounds like a winner to us.

