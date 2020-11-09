'Best earbuds ever': This top-rated Bose pair is on sale for $40 off at HSN right now

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sure, Apple AirPods are popular, but they’re not the be-all and end-all for wireless earbuds. Truth is, there are many premium wireless earbuds that can actually do a lot of things better than Apple AirPods—especially when for those who use their earbuds when working out or running.

A prime example: the Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds—they’re comfortable, stylish and, of course, they deliver exceptional audio. And right now, you can score them for $160—that’s $40 off—at HSN. This is an ideal gift for the athlete on your list. So shop early and grab this HSN deal while you can.

If you’d rather not pay in one chunk, HSN lets you opt for three FlexPay payments of just $53, with no interest at all. A great choice as you approach the holidays, and there’s more shopping to be done.

So what makes these better than Apple AirPods? Well, high quality audio. One of the biggest criticisms of the AirPods is that they produce flat, humdrum audio. These Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds feature impressive sound clarity and power that you’d come to expect from an iconic brand like Bose.

“Bose has done it again,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “I must say these are the best earbuds ever, light, comfortable, stays in the ear, and the sound quality is the best.”

Great for walking, running, the gym—every situation

The Bose SoundSport Free earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof, so you won’t have to worry that they’re going to die if you get them wet, unlike Apple AirPods. With their comfortable in-ear design, they’re built for workouts. They come with three silicone ‘StayHear and Sport’ eartips of different sizes, so you can discover which fit works best for you. To customize the audio experience further? You can calibrate the earbuds with the Bose Connect App for Android or Apple iPhones.

“They fit snug and the sound is always outstanding from Bose. Well worth the money. I use mine for walking and bike riding. Never an issue,” shared another five-star reviewer.

At $160 (from $200), the Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds available. With 15 hours of battery life, you can relax while enjoying your favorite tunes and podcasts. They come in three color combinations: All Black, Navy & Citron, and Orange & Navy. So if you want to treat various members of the family, you can choose different colors and be sure there’s never confusion over whose precious earbuds are whose.

“The sound is excellent,” shared another satisfied HSN shopper. “ And they fit comfortably in the ear.”

Sounds like a winner to us.

