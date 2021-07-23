Bose Sleepbuds II with improved noise masking launched in India at Rs 22,900

Bose Sleepbuds II with improved noise-masking over its predecessor, launched in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 22,900, and can be purchased from the authorised dealer of Bose in India, Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bose stores or from online shopping platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The Bose Sleepbuds II come with 35 in-built tracks, which includes 15 Naturescapes, 14 noise-masking tracks, and 10 Tranquilities. The IPX4 technology makes the Sleepbuds II sweat and water resistant. The earbuds are only a quarter-inch deep which reduces irritating contact even if the user is resting on the side. Sleepbuds II have anti-friction coating.

It is powered by NiMH (Nickel-metal Hydride) battery to offer 10 hours of run time. Sleepbuds II come with a charging case of anodized aluminum and provide 30 hours of battery life.

Bose says the Sleepbuds II were tested in a clinical study conducted by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the UCHealth CARE Innovation Center. Hundred percent of the participants said that Sleepbuds II worked against common disturbances that woke them up or kept them awake. As many as 86 percent of the respondents said that Sleepbuds II helps them in falling asleep, 80 percent said that their sleep quality has improved while 76 percent said that Sleepbuds II helps them stay asleep.

"Bose Sleepbuds II use advancements in our proprietary noise-masking technology because covering sound " not cancelling it " is a better solution for sleeping," said Steve Romine, head of the Bose Health Division. "You can't duplicate the experience combining earbuds with apps, playing your music louder, or using earplugs and bedside machines " so millions of people are still suffering. We never gave up on helping them, and that's why we're so excited about Sleepbuds II. They 'quiet' more of the low frequencies found in the biggest threats to a peaceful bedroom " like snoring partners, idling engines, and nearby footsteps. And with new relaxation tracks, they help quiet your mind, too."

