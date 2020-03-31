eBay just slashed $150 off Bose’s most popular noise-cancelling headphones—get them for just $200

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save a whopping $150 on one of the best noise-canceling headphones available. (Photo: Bose)

It’s time to get the noise-canceling headphones you’ve always wanted at a fraction of the price! eBay has marked down Bose’s QuietComfort 35 headphones (Series II) to their lowest price ever.

Right now, you can score a refurbished pair for just $200 (was $349). That’s a whopping $150 off—and this is the cheapest they’ve ever been.

Don’t let that refurbished tag fool you. Bose inspected and tested these wireless headphones to fit their strict audio standards for clarity and richness. They even inspected their physical condition, so they’ll be a like-new quality when you take them out of the box.

In fact, they come with a 30-day return policy from eBay and a one-year warranty from Bose. If anything isn’t up to your standards, return them for a refund or send them to Bose to get them fixed or replaced. So now there’s no harm in giving these noise-canceling beauties a shot.

Refurbished? No problem. These beauties come with a lengthy return policy and warranty. (Photo: Bose)

It’s no secret that the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. The Bose bestsellers boast world-class noise cancelation technology that diffuses loud sounds and background chatter, while they make quiet-time a lot more... well, quiet. The high-tech headphones are one of the most sought-after accessories, thanks to their versatility.

So if you’re enjoying an audiobook at home or out in your own backyard, their long battery life and comfortable ear cups make listening to anything a satisfying experience. Another great feature is the ability to pair them to any Bluetooth device with a simple double-tap (you can also switch from a laptop to a phone just as easily).

Meanwhile, these comfortable headphones easily fold up and fit into a compact case. They also come with a USB charging cable, an audio cable for wired connections, an airline adapter and a sleek carrying case.

Now’s the time to score an incredible deal on the best noise-canceling headphones available. But hurry because a deal this good won’t last.

