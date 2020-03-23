Listen up: Walmart slashed up to $100 off the most popular Bose speakers — get yours starting at just $79

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save on all sorts of Bose speakers. (Photo: Walmart)

Whether you’re a fan of podcasts, can’t live without your favorite playlist, or just like to listen to the radio while you get ready in the morning, you need good speakers. And luckily, Walmart has just the sale for you.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The retail giant is having a huge sale on Bose portable speakers with prices starting at just $79. In fact, you can save up to $100 on premium Bluetooth speakers of all shapes and sizes.

Bose is the Maserati of home audio companies and it’s rare to see so many of the brand’s most popular Bluetooth speakers on sale at the same time. But hey, why question a good thing?

If you’re looking for the best portable speakers for your home or next outdoor adventure, and you just can’t pass up a good deal, then we found an amazing Bluetooth speaker for you. Shop the deals below:

Save $20 on Bose (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for just $79, this Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker might be small, but it’s certainly mighty. It’s compact enough to fit in a pocket, and it boasts well-balanced and crisp audio. You can take the party with you, thanks to its heart-thumping bass and Bluetooth connectivity via your smartphone or laptop.

Save $30 on Bose (Photo: Walmart)

The Bose SoundLink is a touch larger than the SoundLink Micro with an enhanced audio quality and more features built-in, including a water-resistant design and Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. This means you can simply tap your smartphone to the portable speaker for instant pairing. No more digging through menus on your smartphone to find the correct settings. Just tap and rock out.

The Bose SoundLink is on sale for just $99, or $30 off at Walmart.

Story continues

Save $40 on Bose (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $159 (was $199), the Bose SoundLink Revolve features a unique cylinder design with high-quality audio that’s delivered in glorious 360 degrees. No matter where you are in relation to this Bluetooth speaker, you can have an immersive experience. It’s made from seamless aluminum for a premium look and feel, while it’s also water-resistant, so you can place it next to you while you take a bath.

Save $60 on Bose. (Photo: Walmart)

The Bose Home Speaker 300—which is on sale for $199, or $60 off at Walmart—is an impressive device with a 360-degree design. The sound is crisp and clear, plus you get smart home features via Google Assistant with access to music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and more built-in. In fact, you can bring your own music to the party—just connect the speaker to your smartphone via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Apple Airplay 2.

Save $60 on Bose (Photo: Walmart)

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is the bigger version of the SoundLink Revolve with a heftier design and a 16-hour battery, so the party will never stop. It even has a party mode feature that allows you to experience your favorite music in perfect stereo when paired with another Bluetooth speaker. In fact, you can bring the party with you, thanks to this speaker’s built-in lantern-style handle for better portability.

This massive Bose Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $239, or $60 off at Walmart.

Save $100 on Bose. (Photo: Walmart)

Looking for more power? The Bose Home Speaker 500 is a beefier big brother to the 300 model with a wider range of audio, eight built-in microphones for ambient noise rejection (compared to the 300’s six-microphone setup), six presets to customize your audio experience and an interactive touchscreen to make it easier to control your favorite music and podcasts.

It has the same 360-degree design and smart home features as its little 300 brother, but with a bigger audio profile and futuristic build. The Bluetooth speaker also comes in silver.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.