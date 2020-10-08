Bose announces QC earbuds, Sport earbuds and new frames in India: Here is all you need to know

Bose has announced two new truly wireless, or TWS, earbuds and three audio sunglasses in India. The QuiteComfort, or QC, earbuds are priced at Rs 26,990, while the Sport earbuds will be sold for Rs 17,990. The QC, earbuds sport a gorgeous in-ear design and come with Active Noise Cancellation technology. Each bud measures over an inch long and weighs 8.5 grams. The QC earbuds comes with 11 levels of noise control. As for music, the wearable avoid manufactured "boosts" in select frequencies, opting for faithful reproduction as close as possible to record itself.

Bose QC earbuds More

Bose QC earbuds

The earbuds have 18 hours of total listening time " 6 hours fully charged and an additional 12 hours using the charging case. It has matte finish and gloss accents and is available in two colours - Triple Black and Soapstone.

As per Bose, the new Sports earbuds deliver better quality than their predecessor in about half their size. The company claims that the Sports earbuds were engineered from a clean sheet for better motivation, focus and a better workout.

Each bud has an entirely new acoustic system using a high-efficiency driver, proprietary port design, and volume optimised EQ for clear, powerful performance.

The Sports earbuds "lock" in place for high-impact and low-impact exercise without hurting or budging.

The all-new Sport earbuds have up to 5 hours of battery life and a charging case that provides up to 10 hours of additional playback time. They are available in Triple Black, Baltic Blue, and Glacier White colours.

Both the QC Earbuds and Sport Earbuds are compatible with iOS devices, Android devices, and native VPAs. They use Bluetooth 5.1, precisely placed antennae, and a new data transfer method for fewer dropouts.

Both the earbuds are built to last with an IPX4 rating to resist sweat and water. Each has simple on-bud touch controls for the most common commands including play and pause, answer and end calls, and access to personal assistant.

New Bose Frames

Bose has also announced three new frames each combining the protection and style of premium sunglasses with the functionality of premium headphones in one wearable.

The frames are engineered specifically for outdoor workouts including biking, running, and climbing. The new frames Tempo, Tenor, and Soprano have polarised lenses and block up to 99 percent of UV rays.

You can connect them to your phone to stream music, take and make calls.

They will all be sold for Rs 21,900. Interchangeable lenses for all variants. Tempo Sport will be priced at Rs 2,990.

Interchangeable lenses for Tenor & Soprano will be sold for Rs 1,990 (Faded) and Rs 2,990 (Rose Mirror, Blue Mirror, Silver Mirror).

The earbuds and frames are now available for pre-order. They will go on sale on 13 October on e-commerce platforms as well as the Bose Premium stores and wholesale partner stores.

Also See: Bose Frames AR Audio Sunglasses launched in India for a price of Rs 21,900

Bose Launches New Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose Launches Its First Mobile In-ear Headset

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.