The Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones are nearly half off for Prime Day 2021

Get the Bose 700 Active noise-canceling headphones for nearly 50% off this Prime Day.

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 in full swing, jaw-dropping deals keep coming. One great tech deal you can buy right now are the Bose 700 active noise-canceling headphones, which are going for nearly 50 percent off.

Now $229, you'll save $170 (or 43 percent) from the retail price of $399 for the chic Soapstone pair. If you prefer black or silver, you can still save $100 with a 25 percent discount.

These headphones have several perks, such as a long battery life (20 and smart assistant integration. It is worth noting that they've given us some Bluetooth connectivity issues in the past, but at this discounted price, the sound quality and comfortable over-ear feel are hard to beat.

These over-ears boast a battery life of 20 hours according the company, so you won’t be recharging them constantly or having them die on your morning commute or traveling journeys.

They also have more than 21,000 reviews on Amazon alone, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. If you’re looking for a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones at a decently low price, quickly add these to your Amazon cart.

