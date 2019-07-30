Boschung, Maini return to Formula 2 for Budapest

Boschung, Maini return to F2 for Budapest

Ralph Boschung and Arjun Maini will return to Formula 2 competition this weekend in Budapest.

Boschung lost a sponsor early in the season and managed to get a shoe-string budget together, but he then had to give up his seat at Trident Racing to Ryan Tveter for the Red Bull Ring round.

Dorian Boccolacci then took the vacant Trident seat for Silverstone but Boschung now returns to the fold at the team that is last in the teams' standings with four points scored.

Boschung will rejoin Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi - son of Formula 1 driver Jean - who has held his seat from the start of the season.

Boccolacci - who now finds himself without a seat again - had spent most of the season at Campos Racing, but missed the Red Bull Ring where he was replaced by Maini on a two-race deal.

Maini - returning to F2 for the first time since making a switch to sportscar racing - has a best finish of 13th with Campos in his four races so far and has extended his deal to include Budapest.

Autosport understands Maini will make a further decision on whether he remains in F2 following the Hungarian round of the series.

