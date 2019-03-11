Boschung joins Ferrari Academy driver Alesi in Trident's F2 line-up

F2 regular Boschung completes Trident line-up

Swiss racer Ralph Boschung will join Ferrari Academy driver Giuliano Alesi in Trident Racing's Formula 2 line-up in 2019.

F2 regular Boschung finished 19th overall with Campos Racing in 2017, before suffering a host of reliability issues and bad luck in 2018 with MP Motorsport when he placed 18th.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 21-year-old has tested for Trident this pre-season and, despite being replaced for two days by Antonio Fuoco, has now secured the Italian team's second seat.

"I have been in contact with them for several years and I am delighted that the conditions to work together are finally in place," said Boschung.

"The team is high-level, both from a technical and human point of view, and I am sure that there will be the chemistry needed for a top season. I cannot wait to get back on track."

F2 regular Boschung completes Trident line-up

Trident team boss Giacomo Ricci added: "Ralph is a driver of great quality and undisputed talent.

"Together with Giuliano Alesi, he will form a complementary line-up with high potential."

Only three seats remain on the F2 grid for 2019; two at MP Motorsport and one at Campos Racing.

Dorian Boccolacci conducted most of Campos's running in pre-season testing alongside the team's first driver, Renault junior Jack Aitken, while MP has fielded a range of drivers including IndyCar refugee Jordan King.

2019 F2 line-up so far

Carlin: Louis Deletraz, Nobuharu Matsushita

ART Grand Prix: Nyck de Vries, Nikita Mazepin

DAMS: Sergio Sette Camara, Nicholas Latifi

UNI-Virtuosi Racing: Luca Ghiotto, Guan Yo Zhou

Prema Racing: Sean Gelael, Mick Schumacher

Sauber Junior Team Charouz: Callum Ilott, Juan Manuel Correa

Campos Racing: Jack Aitken, TBA

MP Motorsport: TBA, TBA

Arden: Anthoine Hubert, Tatiana Calderon

Trident: Giuliano Alesi, Ralph Boschung



















Story continues

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus