Boschung completes Trident's F2 line-up

F2 returnee Boschung, 21, finished 19th with Campos Racing in 2017, before suffering from bad luck and a host of reliability issues in 2018 with MP Motorsport, finishing 18th.

The Swiss driver has tested in pre-season with Trident, and despite being replaced for two days by Antonio Fuoco, has successfully filled the Italian team's stable.

"I have been in contact with them for several years and I am delighted that the conditions to work together are finally in place," said Boschung.

"The team is high-level, both from a technical and human point of view, and I am sure that there will be the chemistry needed for a top season. I cannot wait to get back on track."

Trident team boss Giacomo Ricci added: "Together with Giuliano Alesi, he will form a complementary line-up with high potential.

"Never like today, I am waiting for the engines to start and to begin a new and exciting season."

Only three seats remain on the F2 grid for 2019: two at MP Motorsport and one at Campos Racing.

Dorian Boccolacci conducted most of Campos's running in pre-season testing, while MP has had a range of drivers including IndyCar refugee Jordan King.

2019 F2 line-up so far:

Carlin: Louis Deletraz, Nobuharu Matsushita

ART Grand Prix: Nyck de Vries, Nikita Mazepin

DAMS: Sergio Sette Camara, Nicholas Latifi

UNI-Virtuosi Racing: Luca Ghiotto, Guan Yo Zhou

Prema Racing: Sean Gelael, Mick Schumacher

Sauber Junior Team Charouz: Callum Ilott, Juan Manuel Correa

Campos Racing: Jack Aitken, tba

MP Motorsport: tba, tba

Arden: Anthoine Hubert, Tatiana Calderon

Trident: Giuliano Alesi, Ralph Boschung