‘Bosch': Amazon Sets June Launch for Final Season – Watch the Teaser Now (Video)

People tired of waiting for Lance Reddick to sternly say the word “Bosch” to Titus Welliver can relax: Amazon announced Thursday that the seventh and final season of the acclaimed cop drama will launch all eight episodes on Amazon Prime June 25.

And to get hyped up for crimefighting and jazz, you can watch the Season 7 teaser above right now.

Based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly, Season 7 is primarily based on Connelly’s 2014 entry in the series, “The Burning Room,” which was inspired by a real life arson case. Per the season’s logline, Season 7 “puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: ‘Everybody counts or nobody counts.’ When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.”

“Bosch” stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving. Amazon’s longest running series, “Bosch” debuted in 2015. Produced by Fabrik Entertainment and developed for television by Eric Overmyer, it’s executive produced by Titus Welliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer.

Meanwhile, ‘Bosch’ may be ending but lucky for fans, Harry Bosch will live on in the upcoming IMDB TV spinoff series, which focuses on Bosch’s “next chapter,” as he ends up working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers). With a deep and complicated history between this unlikely pair, they must work together to do what they can agree on — finding justice.” Along with Welliver, the show also sees Rogers and Luntz returning from “Bosch.”

Read original story ‘Bosch': Amazon Sets June Launch for Final Season – Watch the Teaser Now (Video) At TheWrap