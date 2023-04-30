BOSagora Foundation Announces Integration with Global Kiosk Leader The9Company

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2023 / BOSagora Foundation (President Kim In-hwan) announced that it has decided to integrate its token business with The9Company Korea, a global market leader in kiosks (unmanned order payment system).

At the "2023 BOSagora X THE9 MEETUP" event co-hosted by BOSagora and The9Company Korea at the Seoul Garden Hotel on the 25th of this month, the two companies announced that they have decided to integrate their token businesses in order to establish a Web3.0 blockchain network ecosystem specialized in connectivity with everyday life and expand their global business.

As a result of this integration, Cha Seung-hyuk, Chairman of The9Company Korea, and Ra Hyun-chae, CEO of The9Company Korea, will be newly appointed to the board of directors of BOSagora Foundation.

BOSagora, a public blockchain platform known as Korea's first ICO project, is based in Switzerland. It launched its own mainnet, 'Agora', in January and is operated by 2,348 validators around the world.

To differentiate itself from other blockchain networks, BOSagora's ecosystem is centered on connectivity to everyday life. With the integration of the 'Agora' network and kiosks, K2E (Kiosk to Earn) is expected to play a major role in the Web3.0 network ecosystem.

With the integration of K2E, tokens issued by all services based on the Agora network can be swapped with THE9, the kiosk mileage token of The9Company Korea, through BOASwap, and can be used in real life through kiosks installed in everyday life.

The9Company Korea, which develops and operates kiosks, is best known as the innovator that provided kiosks that eliminated long lines at Megabox and CGV, two of the largest movie theaters in Korea. Today, the company operates kiosks in restaurants, hotels, travel agencies, movie theaters, coffee shops, tourist attractions, and retail outlets around the world, including Korea, the United States, China, Japan, and Indonesia.

When paying for products through the kiosks, users can choose between mileage and tokens. The accumulated tokens can be used at other stores with The9Company kiosks or swapped for other service tokens on the 'Agora' network.

BOSagora is unique in combining a blockchain network with kiosks. While tokens issued on the blockchain are mostly used for investment or to use blockchain-based services, the BOSagora network allows them to be used in daily life.

"By issuing tokens based on ‘Agora', a public blockchain network, you can extend your business to everyday life with services unrelated to kiosks," said In-hwan Kim, President of BOSagora Foundation. "We plan to secure competitiveness to attract good DApps to our network ecosystem that is integrated into daily life, which is different from other blockchain networks."

