Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid lineups: Champions League final confirmed team news, predicted XI, injuries

Thibaut Courtois will start for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in tonight’s Champions League final.

The Belgian shot-stopper has only played four times this season after recovering from a serious knee injury, but will get the chance to repeat his heroics from the 2022 final when Los Blancos go for a 15th European crown at Wembley.

Regular stand-in Andriy Lunin missed Real’s flight to London on Thursday having suffered with flu all week. Instead, he joined the squad later before being named among the substitutes despite performing well in Courtois’ absence.

Ancelotti said on Friday: “Lunin has had the flu. He's going to travel. He is going to be on the bench of course and yes Thibaut Courtois is going to be in goal tomorrow.”

Madrid have few decisions to contend with for the final. David Alaba will miss out again due to the injury he picked up in December and club captain Nacho Fernandez is set to partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence, with Eder Militao not considered fully up to speed following his own lay-off for much of the campaign.

In midfield, Eduardo Camavinga should beat Luka Modric to appearing alongside Fede Valverde and the retiring Toni Kroos. Aurelien Tchouameni has been ruled out with a foot injury. Jude Bellingham will take up his position in behind Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo up front.

Dortmund’s main concern is whether Sebastien Haller will make the squad having battled an ankle issue. Both Julien Duranville and Ramy Bensebaini are unavailable.

Marco Reus is likely to have to settle for a place on the bench in his final outing for Borussia, with Edin Terzic sticking with the line-up that beat Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

Julian Brandt and Jadon Sancho’s places in the attack are set but Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen are both options on the left flank.

Two loanees, Ian Maatsen of Chelsea and Manchester United’s Sancho, will hope to make a big impact with Niclas Fullkrug leading the line.

Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Schlotterbeck, Hummels, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Injuries: Bensebaini, Duranville

Doubts: Haller

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Injuries: Alaba, Tchouameni

Time and date: 8pm BST on Saturday, June 1, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports