Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle LIVE: Score and updates from crunch Champions League clash as Fullkrug nets

Newcastle travel to Germany this evening to face Borussia Dortmund in a crucial Champions League contest that could decide the fate of both teams in Group F.

Currently the Magpies are level on points with Dortmund though they sit behind the Bundesliga side in the group following their defeat at St. James’ Park last time out. An away victory tonight will push Eddie Howe’s men into the top two of the table and leave them on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Paris Saint-Germain sit top of the table with six points, two more than Howe’s side, and take on AC Milan in tonight’s other group stage clash.

Howe will need to mastermind a victory against Dortmund without the services of some of his key players. Dan Burn, Matt Targett, and Jacob Murphy all have injuries while Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10-months.

Follow all the Champions League action below and get the latest odds and tips right here:

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle live

Borussia Dortmund host Newcastle in the Champions League

Newcastle come into the game sitting third in Group F

Dortmund beat the Magpies 1-0 at St. James’ Park last time out

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Sule Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Adeyemi, Nmecha, Brandt; Fullkrug

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Hall, Wilson, Willock

15’ SAVE! - A tricky spell for Newcastle sees Pope called into action to stop Adeyemi’s effort (DOR 0-0 NEW)

13’ SAVE! - Pope denies Fullkrug, blocking the shot from range (DOR 0-0 NEW)

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund 1 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

18:12 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Borussia Dortmund have conceded seven goals in their last two Bundesliga matches which may just give Newcastle a bit of hope that they can challenge tonight.

A dainty move from a corner sees the ball come to Kieran Trippier who blazes a pass across the face of goal but can’t find a teammate.

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

18:09 , Mike Jones

Story continues

21 mins: There’s a half-chance created for a rather isolated Callum Wilson as a cross comes into the box from the left side of the pitch.

Wilson makes a nice run to the back post but the pass is too far ahead of him to reach and he can’t turn it towards goal.

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

18:05 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Newcastle are struggling to get on the ball. Dortmund are dictating the tempo, forcing the play and creating decent chances.

Eddie Howe’s men need to weather this storm. They’ll get more opportunities as the match goes on.

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

18:03 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Save! Niklas Sule threads a fine pass into the box as a diagonal run from Marcel Sabitzer sees him collect the ball.

He offloads it to Karim Adeyemi who checks to the left and shoots but Nick Pope is ready again and palms this one away with two hands.

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

18:00 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Save! The first real chance of the game falls to Borussia Dortmund. A pass through the middle from Nmecha finds Brandt who lays the ball off to Niclas Fullkrug.

The centre-forward takes a touch then rockets a shot from the front edge of the box but is denied by the solid hands of Nick Pope!

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

17:58 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Dortmund are on the front foot through these early stages. A corner ball is whipped in towards the near post as the host look to flick it on.

The ball comes to Joelinton who hooks it clear for Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s men look slightly off the pace at the minute. It’s nothing to worry about at this stage but they’ll need to sharpen up quickly.

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

17:56 , Mike Jones

9 mins: The match at St. James’ Park was a tense and close affair with a counter-attacking goal from Felix Nmecha enough to give Dortmund the win.

Almost 10 minutes into this match and it feels as though one goal may be enough to take the win tonight too.

Lewis Hall tussles with Brandt as the Dortmund forward looks to get forward down the right. He shoves Brandt to the deck and earns himself a yellow card.

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

17:53 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Dortmund knock the ball around the back, looking for a bit of inspiration. A long ball comes over to Karim Adeyemi who brings the ball under control before slipping it across to Julian Brandt on the right.

Brandt carries the ball to the edge of the box then lets fly but boots his effort high and wide!

Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

17:49 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Julian Brandt makes a forward run into the box but the chip over the top is intercepted by Fabian Schar’s headed clearance.

Newcastle slip the ball over to Tino Livramento who flies down the right wing, showing his pace for the first time. He loses possession but wins a throw in.

Kick off! Dortmund 0-0 Newcastle

17:47 , Mike Jones

The home side get the ball rolling in Germany and boot it over to the right side of the pitch. Nico Schlotterbeck recovers the ball as it comes back to him and pumps it forward once more.

Newcastle are up to the task winning the aerial balls and slip Joe Willock away down the left.

Dortmund vs Newcastle

17:42 , Mike Jones

The Signal Iduna Park is one of the great stadiums around Europe. The Yellow Wall is an imposing visual and the noise is always loud.

The teams make their way out onto the pitch with the Champions League anthem blazing through the speakers. This should be a cracker.

Kick off is up next...

Howe on facing Dortmund again

17:35 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe said: “Looking back to the first game against Dortmund is a useful exercise but it’s not definitive because they may change the way they play and we may change the way we play.

“I think it was two evenly balanced teams going against each other - that game could have gone either way. Of course, we hit the woodwork a couple of times late on in the match.

“I think the players have a good idea of what to expect. They are a top team and they’ve got players who can hurt us so I think there’s full respect from us but, hopefully, we can get the fine margins on our side this time.”

Stripped of their spine, Newcastle face an uphill battle to rescue Champions League campaign

17:30 , Mike Jones

It is a big game, but then they all are now for Newcastle. By Christmas, they will have played Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund twice each, and Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton once apiece. The definition of a major match can shift according to reason, to the quality of the opposition – despite the size of their fanbase and stadium, Newcastle may not have been underlined on the fixture list by the elite during their wilderness years – but the sight of the massive Signal Iduna Park is another reminder they are back in the big time now.

Whether they remain there in spring is still to be determined. Dortmund may have always been the biggest game of perhaps the biggest week thus far for Newcastle – a triple header of Manchester United, Arsenal and last season’s Bundesliga runners-up – but Eddie Howe’s side arrive in Germany having proved masters of brinkmanship. Short of players, but high on spirit, they are looking to complete a famous hat-trick.

In four days, they could have exited the Carabao Cup and been distanced from the Premier League’s top four; instead, they overcame United and Arsenal. Now for the side who inflicted their only defeat in their last 12 matches. Three points would put Newcastle on course for the knockout stages.

Stripped of their spine, Newcastle face an uphill battle to stay in Champions League

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

17:25 , Mike Jones

Dortmund had lost three games in a row at home to English clubs before drawing with City last season. The win against Chelsea was their first against Premier League visitors since a 3-0 defeat of Spurs in the 2015/16 Europa League.

Last season’s Bundesliga runners-up are in the Champions League group stage for the 18th time over and the eighth successive season.

All but two of their 10 most recent campaigns have extended into the knockout rounds.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

17:20 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s last game against German opponents before the Dortmund loss was the first they had failed to win. It was a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2006/07 Uefa Cup group stage.

The Magpies had scored three goals in each of their first four meetings against Bundesliga teams, winning three successive games 3-1 before that draw in Frankfurt.

This is Newcastle’s third Champions League group stage campaign and a first since 2002/03, when they finished second in the initial group stage but were eliminated after coming third in their section behind Barcelona and Inter in the second group stage.

Eddie Howe makes no apologies for Newcastle’s no-nonsense approach to winning

17:15 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is making no apologies for his team’s no-nonsense approach to winning football matches.

The Magpies headed for Germany on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with European big guns Borussia Dortmund, having muscled their way past Premier League rivals Arsenal on Saturday evening to add another significant scalp to their season’s collection.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was incandescent in the wake of the 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park, which was secured by Anthony Gordon’s lone strike, but only after it survived – much to the Spaniard’s disgust – three separate VAR checks, although his mood was not improved by the manner in which the Magpies blunted his attack.

Eddie Howe makes no apologies for Newcastle’s no-nonsense approach to winning

Eddie Howe on two years as Newcastle boss

17:10 , Mike Jones

“When we took over, the vision was very short-term and if we could stay in the Premier League.” said the Newcastle boss, when asked about his time as manager.

“We hadn’t won for some time so it was about getting that first win and building the confidence from there. Once it came, I think we steadily improved but to be at this point so soon after those moments is something we don’t take for granted.

“I think the whole feeling is that the club gives us immense satisfaction. The working environment, the players and culture we have at the training ground is very strong. The relationships are really strong through the spine of the club which I feel, for a successful football club, gives you the best opportunity.

“Most importantly, I think the relationship with our supporters, the players and us is really healthy and it’s in a good place. That combination is so strong for us at the moment.”

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

17:05 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund played four games against English opponents in the 2022/23 Champions League.

They lost 2-1 at Manchester City on before holding them to a 0-0 draw at home. The German side then beat Chelsea 1-0 in the round of 16 first leg, but bowed out after a 2-0 second-leg loss in London.

The goalless draw against City ended the German club’s eight-game losing streak against English clubs.

Their win at Newcastle was Dortmund’s second victory against Premier League opposition since a 2-1 victory at Tottenham in the 2015/16 Europa League, the other being against Chelsea last season.

Their record since the win at Spurs is was two draws and nine defeats.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

17:00 , Mike Jones

This is Newcastle’s first competitive visit to Germany since a goalless draw at Frankfurt in the 2006/07 Uefa Cup group stage.

The Magpies needed a stellar goalkeeping display from Shay Given to earn a draw that night and they could do with a similar performance from Nick Pope this evening to give them a chance at picking up three points.

How Anthony Gordon became central to Newcastle’s Champions League hopes

16:55 , Mike Jones

There may come a point on Tuesday when Eddie Howe decides he has to manage Callum Wilson’s minutes and a winger, who began 2023 on the bench for an Everton team in a downward spiral that seemed likely to take them into the Championship, will instead be repurposed as a centre-forward in the Champions League. In front of more than 80,000 people in Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, probably the biggest crowd of his life. Maybe with Newcastle United’s destiny at stake.

The chances are that Anthony Gordon will relish it. A theme of Newcastle’s star-studded fixture list is that Gordon has a refusal to be intimidated by big names or big games.

He harried Paris Saint-Germain, rousing the crowd at St James’ Park in the process. He was outstanding against Liverpool, even if his goal was overshadowed by Darwin Nunez’s late double. He flourished as an auxiliary centre-forward against Manchester United against Old Trafford. He scored Saturday’s winner against Arsenal, soon after Wilson went off and Gordon adopted his emergency role as a striker.

How Anthony Gordon became central to Newcastle’s Champions League hopes

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

16:50 , Mike Jones

The teams are level on four points, two behind Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Dortmund 2-0 in France on Matchday 1.

The German club drew 0-0 at home against AC Milan in their previous home game while Newcastle also shared a scoreless draw against the Rossoneri, in Italy on Matchday 1.

The Magpies went on to hammer PSG 4-1 in their second fixture and will hope to move back to winning ways tonight.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

16:45 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are level on points in Group F as they meet in Germany with the home side looking to build on their first win in this season’s Champions League.

Felix Nmecha’s 45th-minute goal proved pivotal in giving Dortmund three points at St James’ Park, ending the German side’s six-game losing run in England and inflicting Newcastle’s first defeat by Bundesliga opponents.

That was the sides’ first ever meeting, and only Newcastle’s sixth game against a German club in Uefa competition. Dortmund, by contrast, have faced English opponents 33 times.

Howe on Dan Burn’s injury

16:40 , Mike Jones

Newcastle left-back Dan Burn picked up a knock in the match against Arsenal and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Eddie Howe spoke about Burn’s absence saying the defender will be a big miss for the team.

“Unfortunately, Dan will be out for some time.” said Howe, “It’s another long-term problem - a couple of months is sort of a speculative number for us. He landed on his spine. I think he has got a problem with the base of his spine.

“It is a huge blow. He has been gigantic for us since he signed, for a lot of different reasons as I’ve continually said.

“His character, his determination, his experience and versatility so it is not just one position we are losing. It’s something we have to roll with.”

Howe makes three changes

16:39 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe swaps out three players from the starting XI that lined-up against Arsenal at the weekend. Dan Burn is injured so Tino Livramento comes in and Kieran Trippier will most likely switch to the left-back position.

Joe Willock and Lewis Hall both start with Miguel Almiron and Anthong Gordon on the bench.

Dortmund vs Newcastle line-ups

16:34 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Sule Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Adeyemi, Nmecha, Brandt; Fullkrug

🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. NEWCASTLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Aq96kGc3mR — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 7, 2023

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Hall, Wilson, Willock

Newcastle lose Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy in ‘worrying’ double injury blow

16:25 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe revealed his side’s hard-fought 1-0 win against Arsenal came at a price with Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy both sustaining injuries.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner halted Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League start to the season after a triple VAR check.

But Howe faces an anxious wait to learn the full extent of Burn’s back injury, while Murphy will have surgery after popping the same shoulder he dislocated last month and now faces three months out.

Newcastle lose Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy in ‘worrying’ double injury blow

Howe on the previous match against Dortmund

16:20 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe was asked for his thoughts on Newcastle last Champions League outing which saw them lose 1-0 to tonight’s opponents at St. James’ Park.

"I think it was two evenly balanced teams going against each other," he said, "That game could have gone either way. I hope we can get the fine margins on our side this time."

(AP)

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

16:15 , Mike Jones

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says he is not taking the club’s fantastic spell for granted as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Howe was appointed in November 2021 with the team languishing in the Premier League relegation zone and two seasons in they are now contenders in the league and participating in the European top-flight.

"No," he replied when asked if he could have imagined this when he arrived. "When we took over the vision was very short term. It was ‘can we stay in the Premier League?’

"To be at this point so soon after those moments is something I don’t take for granted."

Newcastle and Kick It Out condemn ‘disgusting racial abuse’ sent duo after Arsenal match

16:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle United have condemned the racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner ended the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Willock revealed the abuse he had been sent on Instagram and urged the platform to find those responsible.

Newcastle condemn ‘disgusting racial abuse’ sent duo after Arsenal match

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction

16:05 , Mike Jones

In a similar manner to the previous match between the sides, it will be a hard-fought clash with both teams struggling to find openings, but with the strong home support, Dortmund will edge it once again.

Dortmund 2-1 Newcastle.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

16:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Dortmund XI: Kobel, Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Reus, Brandt, Malen, Fulkrug

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle early team news

15:55 , Mike Jones

Both Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy sustained injuries during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Howe might have to make a difficult call when the extend of Burn’s back injury became apparent in the aftermath, while Murphy will undergo surgery after popping the same shoulder he dislocated last month and faces three months on the sidelines.

The latest two injuries take Newcastle’s total to eight senior players.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

15:50 , Mike Jones

Dortmund vs Newcastle takes place at 5.45 pm GMT on Tuesday 7 November at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 which can be streamed via the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at 5pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

15:45 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s fascinating encounter between Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s men travel to Germany for their fourth match of the group stages knowing that a victory would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds but a defeat is likely to see them drift away from the top two teams in the group.

Dortmund defeated the Magpies at St. James’ Park and will be confident of doing so again in front of their home supporters. Howe also has a juggling act on his hands as many of Newcastle’s key players are absent so this will be a tricky contest for the men in black and white.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick around as we build-up to kick off...