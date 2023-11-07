Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle LIVE!

Eddie Howe and his players will know another defeat tonight will leave their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage hanging up a thread. Dortmund ran out 1-0 winners at St James' Park last month and will be confident of a repeat result in front of their own fans amid then imposing Signal Iduna Park atmosphere.

The visitor's injury woes have further worsened with Dan Burn joining Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman on the sidelines, meaning Tito Livramento should get the nod at right-back, with Kieran Tripper moving to the opposite flank. Dortmund are sweating on Emre Can's fitness while Felix Nmecha will hope to start after his goal in the reverse fixture.

Newcastle, though, have shown they can mix it with Europe's elite after a big win over Paris Saint-Germain and a credible draw away at AC Milan. Do not count them out tonight. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT, Signal Iduna Park

How to watch: TNT Sports

Score prediction: Hosts to claim another win

GOAL!

18:14 , Alex Young

26min: It's been coming!

Fullkrug with his first Champions League goal as he lashes home from close range after Newcastle simply don't clear their lines.

18:11 , Alex Young

24min: Trippier is struggling. Not with his fitness, just struggling to cope with Dortmund at the moment.

18:08 , Alex Young

21min: Finally Newcastle get out through Willock, who darts down the left flank and looks for Wilson's dart into the area but his cross is a good five yards over the striker's head.

18:07 , Alex Young

20min: Dortmund having so much luck with a simple hoof up field, winning the first header and then they are 35 yards from Newcastle's goal.

18:05 , Alex Young

18min: Newcastle need to ride this storm. They have plenty of quality on the counter but it's their defence which is shaking.

18:03 , Alex Young

16min: Another big save from Pope as Adeyemi finds a spot of space in the area to fire off an effort, but again it is straight at the keeper.

18:00 , Alex Young

13min: Fullkrug forces Pope into a first save. Plenty of power from the edge of the area but it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat.

17:58 , Alex Young

11min: Dortmund on top as they force a corner, which causes panic in the Newcastle area before Joelinton boots the ball clear. They come again but Brandt is offside.

17:57 , Alex Young

10min: Oof, Hall already into the book for dragging back Fullkrug. A bit of a harsh yellow card.

17:55 , Alex Young

9min: It's Trippier at right-back, Hall on the left and Livramento bombing down the right wing.

17:54 , Alex Young

7min: Almost right on cue Brandt has a pop from the right after finding space alongside Hall, but Dortmund's top scorer this season gets under the ball.

17:52 , Alex Young

5min: An even start to the game, with both teams able to get their foot on the ball but nothing in the way of sights of goal.

17:49 , Alex Young

3min: Willock goes down after a heavy challenge from Hummels. He'll be OK but that was a tad nasty.

Kick-off!

17:46 , Alex Young

1min: We're up and running in Dortmund!

17:43 , Alex Young

...and here they come. Newcastle in a familiar-looking shade of green.

17:42 , Alex Young

The teams are in the tunnel.

17:37 , Alex Young

Kick-off is fast approaching.

A coy Eddie Howe on tactics to TNT Sports

17:25 , Alex Young

"I can't tell you that but I can tell you that we hope the team perform today with a mix of youth and experience with the athleticism needed to win today.

"We needed to pick a team to give us the best chance, and we believe in this team. We need to play very well.

"I won't tell you [if there's a change in shape]."

Teams in full

17:03 , Alex Young

Dortmund: Kobel, Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Ozcan, Brandt, Nmecha, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

Subs: Bensebaini, Reyna, Haller, Reus, Wolf, Moukoko, Malen, Meyer, Laurenz Lotka, Blank, Bynoe-Gittens

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Livramento, Wilson, Joelinton

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Karius, Almiron, Parkinson, Miley, De Bolle

Dortmund team news

16:57 , Alex Young

It's also three changes for Dortmund.

Nmecha, who scored the only goal in the reverse fixture, comes in alongside Adeyemi while Sule takes his place in defence.

Malen and Reus are on the bench.

Newcastle team news

16:52 , Alex Young

It's three changes for Newcastle as Willock, Livramento and Hall come in.

It could be Hall at left-back, or in midfield. Or Trippier at left-back or right-back. Or Livramento at right-back or right wing.

Only Howe knows.

Dortmund XI

16:41 , Alex Young

Here's how the hosts look.

🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. NEWCASTLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Aq96kGc3mR — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 7, 2023

Newcastle XI

16:34 , Alex Young

Lewis Hall starts!

Newcastle fans are in town

16:30 , Alex Young

It's 9C in Dortmund.

Match odds

16:22 , Alex Young

Here's how the bookies see tonight:

Borussia Dortmund - 8/5

Draw - 15/8

Newcastle - 13/10

The visitors are narrow favourites, according to Betfair.

Terzic wants to move on from Bayern drubbing

16:09 , Alex Young

"We were really honest in our analysis and then tried to take the lessons from that to look forward and to focus on the next task, which is tomorrow.

"Why we are confident is that we were already way better three days before the Bayern match (against Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup) and also two weeks ago in Newcastle. Now our focus is on the next task."

Howe on tactics preparations

16:01 , Alex Young

"It's inbuilt in me, I think every game is a must-win and the term is probably overused in football."

"But it's the only way that we prepare. We prepare to win every game, we never have anything else in our minds and we will prepare to win this one."

Score prediction

15:49 , Alex Young

It’s difficult to see a way in which a depleted Newcastle team beat a Dortmund side in this kind of form, Bayern result aside.

Dortmund to win 2-1.

Newcastle team news

15:41 , Alex Young

Dan Burn will be out for a long spell with a back injury, manager Eddie Howe revealed yesterday.

The centre-back landed on his back after jumping for a header in Saturday's 1-0 home Premier League win over Arsenal and did not return for the second half after suffering a spinal injury.

"Dan Burn will be out for some time. Long-term problem, a couple of months is a speculative number. He landed on his spine. A huge blow," Howe told a news conference on Monday.

"It's not just one position we're losing, we're losing his ability to play centre-back as well. But it's something we have to roll with.

Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy are all also out.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Dortmund team news

15:30 , Alex Young

Borussia Dortmund have doubts over skipper Emre Can and defender Ramy Bensebaini.

Manager Edin Terzic has warned Borussia Dortmund they will have to be even better than they were at St James' Park if they are to win tonight.

He said: "We need to improve because we know that they are not happy with the way that they performed at St James' Park and they will want to do much better tomorrow, so if they are going to do it better, we have to do it better.

"That's something we have focused on, this is something we're going to talk about with the team this afternoon, again to be ready for tomorrow, and then we've got to do everything to also use the chance to get a home win tomorrow and make a big step in the group."

How to watch

15:20 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers to TNT Sports will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ App.

Welcome

15:16 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United.

It's not quite do or die for Newcastle after four points from three games on the board, but another win for Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will see them move drift of the top two.

It's an early kick-off tonight, at 5.45pm GMT, so stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction.