Borussia Dortmund vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League TV tonight

Erling Haaland will hope to return to Champions League action tonight as he faces his former side Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester City striker was rested in his team’s previous outing, which finished as a 0-0 draw away to Copenhag following Sergio Gomez’s red card.

The result means City still have work to do to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages as group winners, but that would be confirmed today if they either draw or win at Dortmund.

Haaland continued his stunning goalscoring form since joining City with a further two goals in the 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, but John Stones has returned to their travelling squad. Sergio Gomez is suspended while Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake may return to the starting line-up.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to call upon Marco Reus and Donyell Malen after both missed the weekend’s win over Stuttgart. Thomas Meunier and Mahmoud Dahoud are among those on a lengthy injury list.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Odds

Borussia Dortmund: 7/2

Draw: 3/1

Manchester City: 8/15

Prediction

Dortmund did a good job frustrating City in the first match, before John Stones scored from distance and Haaland produced a remarkable finish at the back post. It could be another tricky night for Guardiola’s side, but with Haaland almost certain to be on target, City should get the win. Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Man City