Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Erling Haaland returns to Borussia Dortmund tonight as Manchester City look to seal their place in the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.

Haaland scored the winner on his first appearance against his former side in a 2-1 victory at the Etihad last month, and Pep Guardiola’s team only require a draw this evening to claim top spot in Group G.

City are already assured of their spot in the knockout rounds but their 0-0 draw at Copenhagen last time out means there is still some work to do in Dortmund tonight.

Haaland spent two-and-a-half seasons at the Bundesliga side before moving to City this summer, where he has continued to score goals at an astonishing rate.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, but John Stones has returned to their travelling squad. Sergio Gomez is suspended while Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake may return to the starting line-up.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to call upon Marco Reus and Donyell Malen after both missed the weekend’s win over Stuttgart. Thomas Meunier and Mahmoud Dahoud are among those on a lengthy injury list.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen; Moukoko

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Odds

Borussia Dortmund: 7/2

Draw: 3/1

Manchester City: 8/15

Prediction

Dortmund did a good job frustrating City in the first match, before John Stones scored from distance and Haaland produced a remarkable finish at the back post. It could be another tricky night for Guardiola’s side, but with Haaland almost certain to be on target, City should get the win. Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Man City