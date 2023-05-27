Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz LIVE: Latest score and updates from Bundesliga title decider

Borussia Dortmund can break Bayern Munich’s 10-year Bundesliga dominance as they face Mainz on what is set to be a dramatic final day of the season.

Dortmund last won the Bundesliga under Jurgen Klopp in 2012 and are one win away from making sure they lift the Meisterschale in front of a sold-out 81,000 home crowd.

Dortmund are two points clear of rivals Bayern going into the last game and know that a draw or even defeat might still be enough to secure the title depending on Bayern’s result in Cologne.

Bayern, who suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig last week to surrender the lead in the title race, have been champions in each of the last 10 Bundesliga seasons.

14:47

15 | Mainz scores first off a corner.#BVBM05 0-1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:47

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 0, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Andreas Hanche-Olsen (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

14:46

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

14:46

Attempt blocked. Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14:43

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:43

Sold out on the bees' side as well 🐝 pic.twitter.com/LgLTx3LbkQ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:40

Crackling start in this place 🥵



0-0 | 8' | #BVBM05 pic.twitter.com/1dOY1uQ1gF — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 27, 2023

14:39

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:39

Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.

14:38

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Edimilson Fernandes.

14:38

Attempt blocked. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

14:37

Nicee Raphaaaa! — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:35

Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box.

14:32

One last time this season...LET'S GO LADS! ▶️ pic.twitter.com/biJhhdgPa1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:32

14:31

14:30

IT'S TIME BORUSSSSSIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:26

14:23

🎶 You'll NEEEEEVEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRR walk aloneee 🎶 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:18

Couldn't make it to the stadium?



Come chat on the international app! 📲 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:16

14:12

14:11

14:06

14:04

14:00

Waiting for kick-off this whole week... pic.twitter.com/p82B1BLNlA — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:00

14:00

14:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:00

14:00

13:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

14:00

🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. MAINZ 05 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ultfvIDYIA — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:00

All the way from NYC 🤩🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wcQhRJUiQv — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 27, 2023

14:00

14:00