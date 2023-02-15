Is Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

(EPA)

Borussia Dortmund welcome Chelsea for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounter tonight.

Jude Bellingham’s side are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions and will come into this game sensing an opportunity to strike at Graham Potter’s underperforming Blues.

Despite bringing in expensive reinforcements like Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window, Potter has been unable to unlock Chelsea’s attacking potential.

They’ve won just one of their last eight games and will need to turn that form around if they hope to reach the latter stages of the competition. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League fixture:

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea?

The Champions League round of 16 tie will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesay 15 February.

How can I watch it?

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting from 7pm. It can also be streamed live from the BT Sport app which is available to download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Confirmed line-ups

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel, Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Ozcan, Bellingham, Adeyemi, Brandt, Haller

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Felix, Mudryk, Havertz

Odds

Borussia Dortmund - 7/5

Draw - 23/10

Chelsea - 2/1

Prediction

Graham Potter has yet to discover his best starting XI for Chelsea but the Blues have enough individual quality to threaten their German opponents.

Borussia Dortmund are flying high in confidence though and with home advantage they should just edge past Chelsea in this Champions League last-16 first leg.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Chelsea