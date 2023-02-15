Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea LIVE score: Champions League result and reaction after Karim Adeyemi wins it

Borussia Dortmund snatched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in their Champions League round of 16 first leg courtesy of Karim Adeyemi’s 63rd-minute goal to stretch their winning run to seven matches in all competitions this year.

Germany international Adeyemi sprinted more than 60 metres and slotted home against the run of play to give his team the advantage going into the return leg in London on March 7.

Big-spending Chelsea’s efficiency in front of goal has been an issue for the Premier League club this season with only one win in 2023, and it was evident again. They missed a number of good chances, including hitting the woodwork through Joao Felix but failed to find an equaliser with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel denying Enzo Fernandez in stoppage-time.

Relive the action from Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea:

FULL-TIME! Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

63’ - GOAL! Adeyemi brilliantly finishes superb counter-attack (DOR 1-0 CHE)

37’ - CROSSBAR! Felix hits the bar after Havertz pass (DOR 0-0 CHE)

31’ - MISS! Felix blazes over from 15 yards out (DOR 0-0 CHE)

17’ - NO GOAL! Thiago Silva effort disallowed for handball (DOR 0-0 CHE)

22:23 , Ben Fleming

When Chelsea committed £106 million for Enzo Fernandez, it was not for his prowess as a one-man defence. And yet, for the club who have spent too much and are achieving too little, there was something sadly symbolic about the sight of Borussia Dortmund’s winner.

There was the most expensive signing an English club has ever made. And there, accelerating past him, was Karim Adeyemi, perhaps the next example of the smart recruitment that Dortmund have been indelibly associated with for years. Chelsea were supposed to be the seasoned European campaigners, the Champions League winners two years ago, but there was a certain naivety as they left Fernandez alone on the halfway line when they had a corner. It was hard to imagine Thomas Tuchel’s battle-hardened winners gifting a goal in such circumstances in their glory run in 2021. Graham Potter’s flaky team, however, found a way to lose.

Read Richard Jolly’s report from Dortmund below:

Chelsea inch closer to failure on all fronts with latest defeat

22:34 , Ben Fleming

Chelsea boss Graham Potter speaking after the game to BT Sport: “It was a very strong performance from us, especially the second half I thought we created a lot of chances and efforts of goal. Disappointed with the goal we conceded but I thought we were the dominant team in the second half. We need to regroup and prepare for the game at Stamford Bridge.”

On Dortmund’s goal: “It’s disappointing and we need to do better in that situation. Apart from that one action, I thought second half we were really good - unlucky not to score but those are the fine lines you have to get right.”

On the positives: “I thought we had good attacking movements, showed more clarity in terms of how we were trying to attack. We showed real personality and the team is growing - it was really positive.”

His message to supporters: “You can see the fans’ reaction at the end of the game and they were positive. They can see the performance of the team and they gave us a fantastic reception so we need to keep working. We are a team in progress but there were a lot of exciting things there. At the moment we’re suffering in terms of results but the performance was a big step forward for us tonight.”

22:22 , Ben Fleming

Jude Bellingham, speaking after the game to BT Sport: “It was a good performance. We were in control and probably dominated - we had some really good openings. I think in the second half we took our foot off the gas and they had a lot more control and got in some dangerous areas. I think we showed again how well we can defend to see out games and that is going to be really important going into the second leg.”

On Adeyemi’s goal: “Just speed, to be honest. We are really confident when he gets the ball one versus one. I was quite surprised that they didn’t try to bring him down. There are not many people that can stop him and it was really good from him to get into that area in the first place. He had a really tough time coming here at the start and couldn’t really find his feet but now he is flying and it is great for us all to see.”

On Can’s clearance: “When you make plays like that, you deserve all the credit. He plays in a position where maybe he gets overlooked sometimes but we know how important he is for the team and it was another game-winning block. I told him that and I hope knows he has had a brilliant game.”

Elsewhere tonight...

22:13 , Ben Fleming

In the other Champions League last-16 tie, Benfica ran out 2-0 winners away against Club Brugge.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Manchester City got a massive 3-1 away victory against Arsenal to draw level with Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the table.

Read Miguel Delaney’s report from the Emirates below:

Man City beat Arsenal to go top in Premier League title fight

22:04 , Ben Fleming

22:03 , Ben Fleming

It is only the first leg but that performance felt like a perfect representation of Chelsea under Graham Potter - some moments of promise, some nice patterns of play but so much frustration at the end of it. They spent a lot in January but not even £323 million could get them an away goal tonight. The task now for Potter and his squad is to turn it around before the second leg.

21:56 , Ben Fleming

And that is that. A barrage of chances for Chelsea but at the end of ninety minutes it is Adeyemi’s wonderful solo effort which separates the two sides. Felix missed numerous golden opportunities while Kobel’s saves and Can’s goal-line clearance denied Koulibaly and others. Dortmund took their chance when it presented itself, with Adeyemi’s slotting home after a delightful run and finish from his own half.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:56 , Ben Fleming

90+5 mins: SAVE! Another chance denied by Kobel as gets across well to deny a well-hit curling effort from Fernandez.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:55 , Ben Fleming

90+4 mins: Felix and Cucurella combine twice down the left flank but both crosses from the Spanish left-back are cleared away well by the Dortmund defenders.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:53 , Ben Fleming

90+2 mins: As we enter extra time, Chelsea still search for an equaliser but nothing is forthcoming.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:52 , Ben Fleming

90 mins: There is an incident on the touchline and players, substitutes and coaches come together. Ryerson, Sule and Mount are booked for their parts in it all. Ryerson and Mount will now be suspended for the second leg.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:49 , Ben Fleming

The replays from Can’s goalline clearance:

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:47 , Ben Fleming

85 mins: Ozcan fouls Felix and goes into the referee’s book. Ziyech’s effort is tame from the free-kick and another chance goes to waste. for the away side.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:45 , Ben Fleming

84 mins: Chelsea create another opening but Felix can only fire straight at a grateful Kobel. Ziyech sees another shot saved and one can only imagine what frustrating viewing this must make for Chelsea fans.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:45 , Ben Fleming

More photos from Adeyimi’s opening goal:

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:43 , Ben Fleming

79 mins: Ziyech sees another Chelsea chance saved as Bynoe-Gittens comes on for Dortmund to replace the goalscorer Adeyemi.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:39 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: OFF THE LINE! Ziyech finds himself in a great position and he cuts it back into the box where Koulibaly is waiting. The centre-back fires a powerful effort which bursts through the hands of Kobel. Can is back, however, and clears the ball away just as it looks to be inching over the goal line.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:39 , Ben Fleming

77 mins: Chelsea win a free-kick on the right-hand side but Kobel - as he has done on many occasions this game - punches it away. Adeyemi receives a yellow card for his foul.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:38 , Ben Fleming

And the celebration to match:

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:36 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund’s opener and a superb finish from Adeyemi:

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:34 , Ben Fleming

73 mins: Dortmund make another change and, this time, Ryerson replaces Wolf.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:34 , Ben Fleming

72 mins: Yellow card. Chelsea have another corner but the play breaks down as Ziyech concedes a foul for a mistimed areal challenge. The winger goes into the book.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:32 , Ben Fleming

71 mins: Chelsea respond with a double change. Cucurella and Mount enter the fray with Chilwell and Mudryk making way.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:29 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund turn to their bench as Haller comes off for Modeste up front.

Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea

21:28 , Ben Fleming

65 mins: Chelsea have had eight shots (3 on target) already in this second half but it matters not one bit and they’ve now got to find a goal or face bringing a first-leg deficit back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg. Wolf goes down injured and receives treatment but the right-back is up now and looks okay to continue.

GOAL!! Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea (Adeyemi 63’)

21:24 , Ben Fleming

It’s chaos in Dortmund but the home side lead! James sees a good effort saved and Chelsea then spurn another opportunity from the corner. Dortmund break and it is all about the run from Adeyemi. He storms out his own half with the ball gets the better of Fernandez and then rounds Arrizabalaga before slotting into the empty net.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:22 , Ben Fleming

61 mins: Chelsea with another corner but it is punched away well by the Dortmund goalkeeper. The away side recycle the ball but Fernandez’s strike is scuffed well wide.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:19 , Ben Fleming

57 mins: CHANCE! The end-to-end nature of this game has continued into the second half. This time Dortmund attack and they get their first effort on target as Brandt strikes low from the edge of the box. Arrizabalaga is equal to it and gets down well to make the save.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:17 , Ben Fleming

56 mins: Can concedes another foul but this time Chelsea fail to create an effort on goal and Dortmund can clear.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:16 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: SAVE! Can concedes a foul on the edge of the box for a foul on James and receives a yellow card. There is plenty of debate amongst the Chelsea players and eventually, it is James who takes and it is a great save from Kobel to deny the right-back.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:14 , Ben Fleming

51 mins: Chelsea have started this half very brightly as Havertz, then Fernandez both see efforts blocked by the Dortmund defence. Ziyech’s cross - aiming for Havertz - is claimed well by Kobel.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:14 , Ben Fleming

49 mins: Captain Bellingham receives a yellow card for a challenge on Chilwell.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:09 , Ben Fleming

47 mins. Chelsea have an early corner to start the half but Kobel gets a good punch away.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:06 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: Chelsea get this second half underway.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:05 , Ben Fleming

The players are starting to come back out and the second half is nearly underway.

HALF-TIME: Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

21:01 , Ben Fleming

Haller’s shot from a tight angle was Dortmund’s best chance of the half. They had more possession but they’ll have to do better after the break to create openings for themselves.

HALF-TIME: Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:59 , Ben Fleming

The best chance of the first half fell to Felix:

João Félix came SO close to giving Chelsea the lead in Germany! 🤏#UCL pic.twitter.com/AyCoA90juy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2023

Elsewhere tonight...

20:55 , Ben Fleming

In the other Champions League game tonight, Scott Parker’s Club Brugge are also drawing 0-0 with Benfica at half-time.

And in the Premier League, the second half is underway between Arsenal and Manchester City with Saka’s penalty cancelling out De Bruyne’s early strike. You can also catch live coverage of that game on The Independent:

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

HALF-TIME: Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:49 , Ben Fleming

There is no added time and the referee calls an end to a frantic first half. There were chances at both ends but Felix had two of the game’s best - firing over and hitting the bar with the gilt-edged opportunities. Haller fired wired from a tight angle as Dortmund enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball and efforts on goal, while Silva’s early effort was ruled out for handball.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:47 , Ben Fleming

43 mins: Brandt and Chilwell face off down the Dortmund right but the full-back dives into a rash challenge and Brandt cuts inside. He lays it back to Wolf but his effort curls comfortably wide Kepa’s right post.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:46 , Ben Fleming

41 mins: Mudryk fashions another chance but his effort is cleared behind. The corner is whipped in but there is a foul in the box and Dortmund win a foul.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:44 , Ben Fleming

40 mins: Chilwell with a good burst of pace down the left. His cross is behind Havertz, who tries an audacious flick which doesn’t come off.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:44 , Ben Fleming

The reaction says it all:

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:42 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: CROSSBAR! Felix has another great chance but this time he hits the bar. Havertz drifts wide and makes great space for the onrushing Felix. He gets the better of Wolf and his effort is lifted over Kobel but too much as it strikes the upright.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:41 , Ben Fleming

The moment Chelsea thought they had gone ahead:

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

20:39 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: It feels like it has been closer than the stats suggest but Dortmund have had nine shots so far with Chelsea having only two. Neither team have registered a shot on target, however.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:38 , Ben Fleming

32 mins: Dortmund win a corner and it is taken quickly. Brandt rolls it back to Adeyemi who is unmarked on the edge of the box but the German fires over.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:37 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: OVER! Wow - that is a massive chance for Felix. He’s been vital to Chelsea’s forward patterns of play and he is at the heart of this move again. The Portuguese forward finds Ziyech who crosses it low back to him inside the box. His effort his struck well but it’s over the bar. Potter’s reaction on the bench says it all - that was a real opportunity for the away side.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:35 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: Chelsea have a free-kick which is recycled well. It is crossed back in but Koulibaly is in an offside position.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:32 , Ben Fleming

27: CLOSE! The first big chance of the game falls to Haller but it’s into the side-netting. Brandt drifts in from the right flank and slides through the Dortmund striker. Haller initially gets the beating of Koulibaly but his shot is off-target from close range.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:30 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: Both Dortmund wingers have found themselves in good positions early on in this game. This time it is Adeyemi after some neat combination play around the box. but Silva positions himself well and makes a smart block.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:27 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: It is worth noting that, although it wasn’t deliberate, Silva’s earlier yellow card for handball now means that two of Chelsea’s back four are on a yellow card as we reach the halfway stage of the first half.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:25 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: The first real involvement from Bellingham in this game sees the Dortmund captain’s shot deflected behind for a corner. Brandt delivers but Arrizabalaga claims well.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:24 , Ben Fleming

Some photos from an eventful start in Germany:

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:23 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: Chilwell is caught out of position and Brandt charges through down the left flank. The Chelsea left-back recovers well, though, and does well to smother the German as he goes to shoot.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:21 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: DISSALLOWED! Haller concedes a free-kick and James whips a ball and it flies in off Silva. Chelsea think they’re ahead but the goal doesn’t stand as replays show Silva used his hand. No goal and a yellow card for the centre-back.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:17 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: The corner is poor and Koulibaly clears and Chelsea break through Felix. Havertz attempts to find Ziyech at the back post but it is deflected behind for another corner.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:16 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Koulibaly is called into action to block Adeyemi as he enters the box and Dortmund have a corner now. This one is cleared twice before Can fires in an effort from the edge of the box which is cleared for another corner.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:15 , Ben Fleming

11 mins: Felix and Mudryk try to combine again down the left flank and Wolf deflects the ball out for the first Chelsea corner. The Portuguese forward delivers but Schlotterbeck clears.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:13 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: Yellow Card. Reece James goes into the back after just nine minutes after a late challenge on Adeyemi.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:12 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: Mudryk has been a real livewire in these opening few minutes and the winger creates space again but his attempted cross but is cleared away by the Dortmund defence.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:10 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: The game has calmed down after that frantic encounter but Chelsea look happy to sit back in these early stages and use their pace on the break.

Dortmund 0-0 Chelsea

20:07 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: It is a frantic start to this encounter. Dortmund start on the front foot and the Chelsea defence are forced to block a couple of attempts. The English side then break through Felix who attempts to slide through Mudryk but centre-back Schlotterbeck gets back superbly on the cover to deny the Ukranian.

KICK-OFF: Dortmund v Chelsea

20:04 , Ben Fleming

The home side Dortmund get this Champions League encounter underway.

Dortmund v Chelsea

20:00 , Ben Fleming

A fantastic tifo is on display from the Dortmund fans in the Yellow Stand...

Dortumund v Chelsea

19:57 , Ben Fleming

The players are in the tunnel and kick-off is just moments away!

Captain fantastic

19:53 , Ben Fleming

19-year-old Jude Bellingham captains Dortmund tonight as the Englishman continues to thrive this season. The midfielder has four goals in just five Champions League games as well as four goals and four assists in the Bundesliga.

19:45 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea: Key stats

19:40 , Ben Fleming

A few interesting stats ahead of tonight:

This will be the first ever game between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea in European competition.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their last 10 games against English teams in European competition, with eight of those being defeats (D2). Their last victory against an English side dates back to March 2016, when they won 2-1 away to Spurs in the Europa League. Both of their goals in that game were scored by current Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Borussia Dortmund’s Sébastien Haller has scored eleven goals in eight Champions League appearances, the most of any player in their first eight appearances in the competition. Additionally, he has scored a goal every 61 minutes on average, the best ratio in the competition’s history (among players with minimum 250 minutes played).

Graham Potter could become just the second English manager to win away from home against German opposition in the Champions League, with Sir Bobby Robson the only previous manager to do so (on two occasions). The last of those was a 3-1 victory at Bayer 04 Leverkusen in February 2003, on what was Robson’s 70th birthday.

Dortmund v Chelsea

19:30 , Ben Fleming

It is a decade now since Dortmund, then under Jurgen Klopp, were level after 88 minutes of a Champions League final. It is two years since Chelsea, under the former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, were champions of Europe. They began this campaign under Tuchel, losing to Dinamo Zagreb. They now have Graham Potter, have not won a match in a domestic cup competition this season and, should Dortmund overcome them, will be certain to end the campaign without silverware or an appearance in a final for the first time since 2015-16.

Read Richard Jolly’s preview of tonight’s game below:

Chelsea looking to the long term but face key short-term test

19:19 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea:

As managers such as Stefano Pioli and Marco Rose try to work out how to set up against English clubs for the Champions League’s returns, executives across the competition’s clubs are actually thinking in similar terms. Such is boardroom fear of Premier League power that there is now an increasing refrain in meetings: “Something must be done.”

It remains to be seen whether that something will be the Super League that was relaunched last week and is intended to supplant the Champions League itself. It is nevertheless a feeling that frames the knockout stages, especially amid the expectation that at least three English clubs will get through from the last 16 for the fourth time in five years.

Read Miguel Delaney’s preview of the Champions League round-of-16 below:

The Champions League is back – and the Premier League is primed to dominate

19:16 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea:

Graham Potter, speaking to BT Sport:

On the changes: “Koulibaly gives us balance on the left and Chilwell coming in for Marc [Cucurella] gives us a different type of profile in that position. We’ve been building him up in terms of his fitness and we think he is ready to start tonight.”

On Chelsea’s last game against West Ham: “I thought we attacked well, we had good control, scored a good goal and looked like more of the team we wanted to do. The challenge for us is when we conceded and lost control we weren’t quite as good. There were steps that were positive but tonight it is a completely different occasion and we have to be better but we’re excited about it.”

On dealing with the atmosphere tonight: “You have to understand that it is there otherwise it would be a bit of a shock. You have to play the moment and win them. Try to block the external stuff out as best you can and lean into your teammates and be present and stick to the moment. It’s a Champions League night - you wouldn’t expect anything different.”

19:05 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea: Confirmed lineups

A few changes to both sides following their weekend’s fixtures. Terzic brings in Wolf at the back in the place of Ryerson. Elsewhere, Reus and Reyna move to the bench with Ozcan and Adeyemi coming into the midfield. 18-year-old Moukoko came off injured against Werder Bremen and so Haller comes in to lead the line.

For Chelsea, Potter makes three changes from his 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday. Chilwell comes in for Cucurella at left-back while Badiashile - who is not registered for Chelsea’s Champions League squad - is replaced by Koulibaly at the heart of defence. Ziyech, who nearly moved to PSG in a January deadline-day move, comes back into the starting lineup to replace Madueke.

18:59 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea: substitutes

Dortmund: Coulibaly, Meyer, Rothe, Dahoud, Malen, Ryerson, Modeste, Hummels, Reyna, Reus, Meunier, Bynoe-Gittens.

Chelsea: Chukwuemeka, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Hall, Cucurella, Chalobah, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Fofana, Kovacic.

18:53 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea: Confirmed lineups

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can; Adeyemi, Bellingham, Ozcan, Brandt; Haller.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Koulibaly, Silva, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Ziyech, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz

18:48 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic talked about his personal relationship with Potter in the pre-match build-up having studied for their Pro Licence on the same FA Course in 2018.

He said: “If you listen to the story of how he went to Sweden and how he changed not only the culture inside the club but inside the whole city before he went back to the UK, then it is something very impressive.

“I really like him as a person and as a coach.

“It’s a crazy story if you see that five years ago we were on a course, and now we are facing each other in the Champions League.

“It’s an unbelievable story. We are always texting each other on the new roles, on important wins, and we are really looking forward to seeing each other.”

18:36 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea

Speaking ahead of the game, Chelsea boss was excited about the prospect of managing his first Champions League knockout tie.

He said: “It’s the knockout stage of the Champions League, the pinnacle of the game. We’re playing against a fantastic club and team in front of 80,000 supporters here.

“It will be a wonderful occasion and I think we’re all looking forward to the match. We understand the challenge that awaits us but we’re really excited for it.”

18:36 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea

Speaking ahead of the game, Chelsea boss Graham Potter was excited about the prospect of managing his first Champions League knockout tie.

He said: “It is the knockout stage of the Champions League, the pinnacle of the game. We’re playing against a fantastic club and team in front of 80,000 supporters here.

“It will be a wonderful occasion and I think we’re all looking forward to the match. We understand the challenge that awaits us but we’re really excited for it.”

18:28 , Ben Fleming

Dortmund v Chelsea: Early team news

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko suffered a torn syndesmosis ligament against Bremen and is expected to be out for six weeks. Thomas Meunier is also absent as he continues his recovery from a torn muscle fibre but Julian Ryerson should be fit to feature following illness.

Chelsea will be without Armando Broja, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic. Denis Zakaria and Wesley Fofana have stepped up their rehabilitations from injury but are likely to miss out as well due to lack of match fitness.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Reyna, Bellingham, Reus, Brandt, Haller

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, T. Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, E. Fernandez, Gallagher, Mount, Felix, Mudryk, Havertz

Dortmund v Chelsea

18:24 , Ben Fleming

The Champions League round-of-16 tie will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 February.

How can I watch it?

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting from 7pm. It can also be streamed live from the BT Sport app which is available to download onto your mobile or tablet device.

Dortmund v Chelsea latest news

16:18 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Borussia Dortmund versus Chelsea as Graham Potter’s side travel to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Blues are searching for just their second win of the year after a disappointing start to 2023. Despite spending over £300 million in the January window, Potter’s side still fell to a 1-1 draw against West Ham on the weekend.

Their opponents Dortmund, however, are enjoying a rich vein of form since the turn of the year and have picked up maximum points from their first five league games.