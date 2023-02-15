Wasteful Chelsea punished by Borussia Dortmund for lack of true goalscorer

Joao Felix of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park on February 15, 2023 - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

By Matt Law, at Signal Iduna Park

Penny for the thoughts of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who watched Chelsea once again miss a host of chances from the comfort of his own home, as a breakaway Karim Adeyemi goal gave Borussia Dortmund a Champions League last-16 advantage over the London club.

Aubameyang was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the knockout stages and given the night off. Without him, Graham Potter’s team, who deserved at least a draw in Dortmund and showed plenty of promise, fluffed their lines in front of goal.

Joao Felix was brilliant for the visitors but failed to convert two good opportunities, hitting the bar from one, Kai Havertz failed to add to the one Champions League goal he has scored this season and Hakim Ziyech could not find the net from a flurry of late chances.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, who were in the Dortmund stands, would no doubt be encouraged with a lot of what they saw – particularly on-loan Felix, but will be wondering when the goals will come.

Boehly and Eghbali like their data, so will be interested to note that Chelsea’s xG in the defeat to Dortmund was 2.14, which is the fourth-highest of any team in the Champions League this season without scoring.

That Dortmund’s 63rd-minute winner from Adeyemi came from a Chelsea corner, when he ran 70 yards before finishing, summed it up for the visitors. Their opponents are more dangerous from their own set-pieces than they are right now.

Karim Adeyemi's solo goal/Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea, live: score and latest updates from Champions League tie - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

“It was another step forward for us,” said Potter. “The first half was even, we hit the bar, and we were the dominant team in the second half apart from the moment that cost us, It was a poor goal, we have to do better.

The players are honest and know that, but we deserved a goal and needed a bit of luck or to take a chance. It is only half-time in the tie and we are looking forward to Stamford Bridge.” Felix has made an exhilarating start to his Chelsea career since signing on loan from Atletico Madrid and should really have given Potter’s team a first-half lead.

The Portuguese had no real excuses for scooping a shot well over the bar after being teed up by Ziyech, but he could at least complain he was unfortunate when he hit the crossbar.

Havertz played in Felix, who danced his way around Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck and looked for all the world like he would lift the ball over goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into the net, only to see it rebound off the bar.

The squandered chances were not in keeping with the rest of Felix’s first-half performance. He won his team a corner after one brilliant break from his own half and found Havertz on the left in the 14th minute, when the German should really have set up Ziyech to score.

Ziyech, who started as a wing-back, was unmarked on the right but Havertz’s cross did not find him and was instead diverted out for a corner.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva reacts after he scores their first goal before it is disallowed - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Jude Bellingham captained Dortmund and the 19-year-old was half the age of the man wearing the Chelsea armband, Thiago Silva. He was slightly fortunate to stay on the pitch when he escaped without a booking after fouling Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the second half while already on a booking.

Silva was booked in the first half for trying to get away with his own version of the Hand of God, when he palmed a Reece James free-kick into the net. Bellingham oozed class with the ball at his feet, demonstrating why Chelsea are in the queue of clubs who would love to break the bank to sign the midfielder this summer.

One Bellingham pass sent Marius Wolf through on goal, but the right-back stumbled as he tried to compose himself and miss-hit his shot for a goal-kick. On another occasion, Bellingham swerved round £106 million man Enzo Fernandez to create space, but saw his effort deflected for a corner.

Another of Chelsea’s Champions League debutants, Mykhailo Mudryk, this time with Ben Chilwell behind him instead of Marc Cucurella, was a danger on the break for the visitors. Schlotterbeck made an early goal-saving tackle on the winger to stop him scoring.

James forced Kobel into a smart second-half stop from a free-kick and the goalkeeper made a good save to palm another shot from the right-back over his own bar as Chelsea started to press.

But from the corner, Dortmund took the lead with an incredible breakaway that owed much to referee Jesus Gil Manzano’s decision to allow play to continue rather than pull it back for an offside that had been flagged for.

Adeyemi collected the ball from Raphael Guerreiro’s flick-on and somehow found himself one on one with Fernandez. The Dortmund man ran down the pitch and managed to outpace the Argentinian, before rounding Kepa Arrizabalaga and placing the ball into the net.

The home crowd erupted with pints of beer being flung down from the stands, some of which hit BT Sport commentators, and Adeyemi somersaulted in celebration, with Chelsea stunned.

Potter made a double change, but the travelling Chelsea fans booed Cucurella on to the pitch, with Mason Mount also sent on to replace Mudryk.

There was no Aubameyang to call on. Ziyech missed two chances, Kalidou Kolibaly had an effort cleared off the line by Emre Can and Fernandez saw a curling effort saved.

10:31 PM

'We were the dominant team'

Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to BT Sport: "It was a very strong performance, especially the second half. We created a lot of chances and efforts on goal but I am disappointed with the goal we conceded. I thought we were the dominant team in the second half. It is half-time in the tie, we have to regroup.

"It is a counter-attack from a corner, we were close to scoring ourselves. They broke on us. It is disappointing, we need to do better. Apart from that, we were really, really good, we just have to score.

"I thought we had good attacking movements, clarity in terms of how we wanted to attack and got into right areas. The attitude was really positive as well.

"You can see the supporters' reaction, they were really positive, they can see the performance of the team, they gave us a fantastic reception. We are a team in progress, we know there are a lot of positive things there.

"You always need a bit of luck but you can't wait around for luck, you have to keep working. The boys have been fantastic with their work but we are still suffering at the moment. But we will keep on working."

10:22 PM

Post-match reaction

Borussia Dortmund captain Jude Bellingham to BT Sport: "It was good. We dominated the first half. They had chances but we were in control for the majority of the first half.

"In the second half we took the foot off the gas and they had more control. We showed how well we can defend and see out games."

On Karim Adeyemi's goal: "Just speed. We are really confident when he gets the ball one on one. Not many players can stop him. He had a tough time coming here at the start - finding his feet -a nd now he's flying."

On Emre Can's goalline clearance: "He plays in a position where he gets overlooked. It was another game-winning block. He had a brilliant game."

Comparing the atmosphere to Birmingham: "It's similar. Not far off. If you had 80,000 in St Andrew's it would be close. They're like our 12th man."

10:18 PM

Again...the stats don't lie

21 - Borussia Dortmund faced 21 shots against Chelsea, their highest tally in a UCL game that they won on record (since 2003-04). Wall. #BVBCHE pic.twitter.com/i8gUPkXMgc — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 15, 2023

Add to this that Chelsea have now scored just four goals in nine matches in all competitions. That's the worst scoring record of any team in the Premier League in 2023.

10:12 PM

As for Dortmund...

I think it's fair to day they were just second-best on the night but in the end they found the quality in the final third when it mattered and as such will carry plenty of confidence into the second leg

That's now seven wins in a row for Edin Terzić and his side.

10:10 PM

A bit of perspective

Chelsea were wasteful tonight, there can be no arguing with that but there are plenty of positives for Graham Potter to take out of this one.

Much of their build-up play was excellent and the likes of Felix, Havertz and Ziyech all had moments of classy link up play. Defensively they were solid as well and conceded after a piece of, ironically, a piece of razor-sharp, clinical finishing.

Theysurely fancy their chances back at home in a couple of weeks' time.

10:06 PM

One of Chelsea's many, many, many, many nearly moments

Cleared off the line! 🤯



Emre Can denies Chelsea in the nick of time ⏰#UCL pic.twitter.com/srigGQZ6Bg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2023

10:04 PM

Talk about infuriating

Chelsea's expected goals tonight was 2.14 – the fourth most of any team in Champions League this season who didn't score.

10:02 PM

Adeyemi's moment

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund goes around Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea to score the teams first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park on February 15, 2023 in Dortmund - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi scores their first goal - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League, round of 16 match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund - Tim Goode/PA Wire

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their first goal with Jude Bellingham - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

10:00 PM

Stats don't lie

Chelsea had 21 shots tonight and still didn't manage to score. That Achilles' heel is going to hold them back all season you feel.

09:57 PM

Full time - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Dortmund will take a 1-0 lead to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea should have taken something out of this.

09:56 PM

90+4 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Enzo Fernandez thinks he's scored with a wicked right-foot curler. For all the money it looks like it's heading for the top corner before a big hand from Kobel edges it out for a corner.

09:54 PM

90 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Frustration? So near, yet so far? Wasteful?

Choose any word/phrase you want but Chelsea will be leaving Dortmund tonight think they should have at least got a draw out of this.

09:52 PM

89 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Ooooo it's getting testy down on the sideline now. Ryerson goes in for a heavy challenge on Mount much to the dislike of Chelsea's bench. Sule looks like he is pushing and shoving with a member of Chelsea's backroom staff.

The handbags soon ends.

Players and staff get in a scuffle on the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League, first-leg, round of 16 football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea FC, in Dortmund - INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

09:48 PM

87 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

How much will Chelsea go for this now? You almost feel not conceding is more important than getting a goal here.

09:47 PM

85 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Ziyech has the chance to test Kobel from a free-kick but his effort is meek and dribbles wide of the upright for a goal kick. Real waste there.

09:45 PM

83 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Reall smart build-up work from Chelsea as Fernandez slides a cute ball into Felix. His quick shot is right at Kobel though and that's an easy save.

09:43 PM

81 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

The game is really opening up now. Modeste has a chance at one end but is quickly closed down by Reece James.

At the other, Havertz uses his strength to shrug off Sule, who then lunges into a clumsy-looking challenge. Havertz wants a penalty but the ref waves his appeal away.

09:40 PM

77 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Ziyech does well down the right to find Loftus-Cheek. His cut-back ball finds Koulibaly, who has time to unleash a shot. Kobel makes the save but the ball is still rolling towards goal. Cometh the hour, cometh Emre Can, who is there and just the right moment to clear the ball off the line.

Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can clears the ball off the line from a shot from Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

09:36 PM

75 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Desperate defending for Dortmund draws roars of approval from the Yellow Wall. Chelsea are putting the squeeze on again here but they haven't had a clear-cut chance for some time now.

09:32 PM

70 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Mudryk is again unwilling to take on the Dortmund backline and is soon dispossessed. Brandt breaks fast and Chelsea are again on the backfoot. They deal with the danger but they need to be careful here. Another goal here could be terminal.

Cucurella is on for Chilwell, while Mount replaces Mudryk.

09:29 PM

68 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

The problem for Potter is the dearth of attacking options he has to turn to on the bench. Mason Mount, the only feasible option, is warming up.

09:28 PM

66 min - Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Can Chelsea respond here?

They will feel deflated after squandering so many chances but they must rally here, and fast.

09:24 PM

GOAL - Dortmund

Gut punch.

Dortmund clear the danger from a Chelsea corner and suddenly are away. Fernandez is left one on one with Adeyemi and the Argentine has no chance as the Dortmund forward glides past him before taking it past Kepa and passing it into an empty net.

09:22 PM

60 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Chillwell is growing into this game and glides nicely past his man on the left before putting Mudryk into acres of space. The Ukrainian holds it up though rather than pressing forward and testing the Dortmund defenders.

09:19 PM

57 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Big chance for Dortmund as they work it well down the right before Brandt finds himself unmarked on the edge of the area. His shot is low and through defenders but Kepa does well to make the save down to his right.

09:16 PM

54 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

James unleashes a wicked right-foot free kick and draws a great save from Kobel.

Can goes in with a loose challenge on Chilwell moments later. Chelsea are well on top here.

09:15 PM

53 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Reece James drives well into the Dortmund half. He's gone half the pitch with the ball there before being brought down on the edge of the area.

Great position for a free kick here.

Chelsea's English defender Reece James runs through on goal before being fouled by Dortmund's German midfielder Emre Can (L) during the UEFA Champions League, first-leg, round of 16 football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea FC - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

09:13 PM

50 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Dortmund are boxed in early in this half as Chelsea look to up the tempo in this second half.

Havertz and Fernandez have shots blocked after good work down the left from Chelsea. Potter will be delighted with this start.

Kai Havertz of Chelsea chases the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park - Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

09:09 PM

47 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Excellent start from Chelsea.

Mudryk cuts in sharply from the right and plays an incisive ball through to Felix. His cross is block at the near post but it's blocked. Chelsea quick out the blocks.

09:06 PM

45 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

We're underway.

09:04 PM

The players on their way out

Big, big 45 minutes upcoming for both sides.

09:00 PM

'A penny for the thoughts of Aubameyang'

By Matt Law, at Signal Iduna Park

Chelsea will feel they should be ahead at half-time. Joao Felix has been brilliant at everything – apart from finishing chances – so far. The Portuguese could have had two goals but was unlucky to see one of his efforts hit the bar. Given Chelsea have again missed good chances, a penny for the thoughts of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who will be watching this game at home. Jude Bellingham has demonstrated his class on the ball for Dortmund, who themselves have gone close on a few occasions.

Joao Felix of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

08:58 PM

Solid base

The story of that half will be Felix's missed chances but you have to say Chelsea have looked good at the back in the face of some excellent Dortmund attacking work.

Silva and Koulibaly have been excellent, while James and Chillwell, barring one notable error, has also shown plenty of poise.

08:53 PM

'Yes, yes...it did come off my hand'

Chelsea's Thiago Silva reacts after he scores their first goal before it is disallowed - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

08:51 PM

HALF TIME - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Both sides have had their chances in that half but Chelsea really should be leading here. They had a goal correctly chalked off by Felix, otherwise outstanding, should have put them ahead with at least one of two glorious chances.

08:47 PM

42 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Dortmund nearly punish Chelsea. Chilwell lunges in clumsily on Brandt, who dances past him with ease. He cuts it back to Wolf, who's shot is powerful but always curling away from Kepa.

Bullet dodged for the Blues.

08:45 PM

40 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Felix has been outstanding in this first half but he has to finish at least one of those chances. Will Chelsea rue that?

Mudryk unleashes a series of dizzying stepovers before whipping a right-footed shot which is quickly blocked.

08:42 PM

37 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Felix hits the bar!

Another massive chance missed for Chelsea. Really nice interplay as Havertz frees Felix. His left-footed shot crashes off the bar.

He has to score there for me.

Chelsea's Joao Felix hits the bar from a shot - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

08:37 PM

33 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

A neat corner routine from Dortmund frees Adeyemi on the edge of the box but his shot flies over.

08:36 PM

31 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Big, big chance for Chelsea. Felix feeds Ziyech on the right, whose clever cut-back ball finds Felix again.

He has ample time and space to pick his spot but his effort is high and wide. Huge opportunity missed for the Blues.

Joao Felix of Chelsea shoots whilst under pressure from Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

08:33 PM

29 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

You'd have to say Dortmund have been the better side in the last 15 minutes or so. Chelsea's attack is stalling the further up the pitch they go and their best chances remain on those fast break through Felix and Mudryk.

08:31 PM

27 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Fernandez is gesticulating at his team mates, seemingly upset that there isn't enough movement further up the pitch.

Moments later, Dortmund open Chelsea up properly. Brandt glides inside and feeds Haller, whose shot is from an acute angle and into the side netting.

Dortmund's French forward Sebastien Haller has a shot on Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's goal but fails to score during the UEFA Champions League, first-leg, round of 16 football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

08:27 PM

24 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Adeyemi shows the gears he has as he nips past James to launch another attack but again Chelsea deal with the danger.

Both sides lacking a smidge of quality in the final third so far.

08:26 PM

21 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea's best work has come on the break so far but they haven't been able to break Dortmund down while the hosts are sat back. Fernandez tries to lift one over to Mudryk in an attempt to get him one-on-one with Sule.

The defender wins that first battle.

08:22 PM

18 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Dortmund break quickly through Brandt, who gets in behind and Chelsea are left scrambling. Brandt turns down the shot to try and get the ball across goal but Chelsea deal with the danger.

08:21 PM

16 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have the ball in the net but it's quickly disallowed as it game off Thiago Silva's hand. Silva is booked as well – strange decision that but we play on.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva is shown a yellow card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

08:18 PM

14 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Again, Chelsea look really good on the break. It's Felix who launches the attack, feeding Havertz who needs to get a ball in earlier to an unmarked Ziyech at the back post. The pass isn't quick enough though and Dortmund clear for a corner.

08:16 PM

12 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Adeyemi looks for a moment like he's got in behind the Chelsea backline but Koulibaly is there to deal with the danger.

This game is bubbling up nicely early on.

08:14 PM

10 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Dortmund's possession in and around the Chelsea box is good but the visitors look excellent on the break. Felix beats a couple of challenges and feeds Mudryk before Chelsea earn the corner.

Chelsea's Portuguese striker Joao Felix (R) and Dortmund's German midfielder Julian Brandt vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League, first-leg, round of 16 football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea - INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

08:13 PM

8 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Reece James is booked for a late challenge. He's protesting but that looks the right decision.

08:11 PM

6 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

The Dortmund press is good here and Chelsea are having to be neat in possession. Mudryk, who's looked dangerous early on, has another dart down the left and gets a good ball in but Dortmund clear.

Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf in action with Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

08:07 PM

3 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

Havertz breaks clear but his touch is heavy and that allows Kobel to come out to claim. Plenty of space in behind for Chelsea here in these opening moments.

08:06 PM

2 min - Borussia Dortmund 0 Chelsea 0

What a start here. Dortmund pile on the pressure early on forcing Chelsea into a few desperate blocks before Chelsea launch a quick counter.

Felix feeds Mudryk, who nearly gets away but for a great last-ditch tackle from Schlotterbeck.

08:04 PM

Incredible

They really milk this yellow wall

08:03 PM

Kick off

Dortmund get us underway to a huge roar..

08:00 PM

If you didn't already know...

There's a fairly large Premier League happening in north London tonight. You can follow our live coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester HERE.

07:58 PM

The players are in the tunnel...

...and the atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park is electric.

07:55 PM

Pick up where you left off

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been directly involved in five goals in six Champions League games this season while playing for Shakhtar Donetsk. Can he keep the hot-streak going?

Chelsea's Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk warms up on the ball prior to the UEFA Champions League, first-leg, round of 16 football match BVB Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea FC - INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

07:51 PM

'It is not easy to analyse Chelsea'

Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic, speaking ahead of this one: "It is not easy to analyse [Chelsea]. After the Champions League draw we watched their games but then in the transfer window there was so much movement from them.

"They sold key players, brought in other key players. Then we saw the official Champions League list but then there was the transfer of Joao Felix, for example.

"So you don't know how they will play. In defence they played with four but before also with three in the back. We will prepare for everything."

07:48 PM

'Dortmund fans have a strong command of English'

By Matt Law, at Signal Iduna Park

There will be 81,000 inside the Signal Iduna Park tonight and the famous yellow wall is already bouncing - literally. The Dortmund fans have already demonstrated a strong command of English by chanting 'you're s--- and you know you are' at the travelling Chelsea supporters. Jude Bellingham captains Dortmund, while Mudryk, Felix and Fernandez make their Champions League debuts for Chelsea.

07:46 PM

History lesson

Earlier I mentioned Chelsea and Dortmund have never played a competitive match against each other…but there has been a friendly. The two sides locked horns in the unfamiliar surroundings of Randall’s Island, New York in 1954 during a Chelsea summer tour. The game ended in a 6-1 win for Dortmund.

07:42 PM

Red-hot Haller

Sebastien Haller has scored 11 goals in his first eight Champions League games – that's more than any other player in their first eight games in the competition.

Sebastien Haller of Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Sport-Club Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

07:36 PM

Warm-ups well underway

Thiago Silva of Chelsea warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham (centre) warming up ahead of the UEFA Champions League, round of 16 match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund - Tim Goode/PA Wire

Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea applauds the fans prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Chelsea players warm up prior to the start of the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC in Dortmund, Germany - Martin Meissner/AP

07:32 PM

The ultimate 12th man

The yellow wall

07:27 PM

Chelsea's record in Germany

It's been a mixed bag for Chelsea when on their travels in Germany. They've played there 12 times, against eight different sides – which makes the fact they and Dortmund have avoided each other this long all the more puzzling.

Of those 12, they've won four, drawn three and lost five. They've played Bayern Munich three times on German soil – losing twice and winning once (I bet Chelsea fans remember which one that was).

07:19 PM

'You have to embrace the pressure'

Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to BT Sport: "Kalidou Koulibaly is an experienced player and Hakim Ziyech gives us balance on the left. Ben Chilwell gives us a different profile on the left, we have been building him up in terms of fitness and he is ready.

"I thought [against West Ham] we attacked well, had good control and scored a good goal. We looked more like the team we wanted to. The challenge for us is that when we conceded a goal we didn't look as good but there were positive steps.

"You have to embrace the pressure and be grateful for it. You need the pressure, because that is when the good stuff happens. We are grateful for the challenge we have got here and we are looking forward to taking this on.

"You have to understand the crowd is there, you have to try to win the moment and block the external stuff out if you have a setback and get back on track as soon as possible, accept the crowd is part of it and deal with it."

Graham Potter, Manager of Chelsea, inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park - Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

07:16 PM

Team analysis

Three changes for Graham Potter's Chelsea this evening from the one which drew with West Ham at the weekend.

Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly all come in with Marc Cucurella, Benoît Badiashile and Noni Madueke all making way.

As for Dortmund, the big news is that Jude Bellingham captains the side tonight, while the line is led by former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller.

One wildcard from the bench could be young English star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has already shown his class for the Bundesliga side this season.

07:03 PM

Friendly welcome (ish)

Chelsea fans getting a warm reception from a barely-full Westfalenstadion. Should be a cracker of an atmosphere this evening.

06:59 PM

Lack of depth

For a club that has spent over £500 million in the last two transfer windows you have to say that Chelsea's lack of forward depth is pretty striking this evening.

There is no recognised forward on Chelsea's bench this evening, with Mason Mount the only player who can offer cover at the top of the pitch.

06:52 PM

Prime full-back pairing

Reece James and Ben Chilwell start together for Chelsea for the first time in over 4 months this evening.

06:50 PM

Team news

Team news! 📣



Bellingham captains the Bundesliga club



Borussia Dortmund 🆚 Chelsea#TelegraphFootball | #UCL pic.twitter.com/52twKwWQC6 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) February 15, 2023

06:47 PM

How we got here

Chelsea qualified for the knockout round atop Group E, with Potter guiding his side to four straight wins in the competition after he took over from Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund meanwhile finished second in Group G to Manchester City, winning just two of their six matches including a 1-1 draw against relative minnows FC Copenhagen.

As mentioned previously though, this Dortmund side is a different animal now to the one we saw at the start of the season.

06:41 PM

Chelsea fitness update

Potter does have plenty of injury concerns to manage at present.

N'Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja (both knee), Raheem Sterling (knee) and Edouard Mendy (finger) all remain on the treatment table, while the fitness of Wesley Fofana (knee), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Denis Zakaria (thigh) and Kalidou Koulibaly (illness) remains uncertain.

Additionally, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos are all ineligible after being left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad.

06:37 PM

Tonight's majestic venue

A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC at Signal Iduna Park - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

06:33 PM

A little fuel to the fire?

Chelsea have added their name to the list of teams set to chase Dortmund star Jude Bellingham in the summer. They may not be among the favourites to sign the midfield superstar but if we’ve learnt anything from the initial phases of Boehly-Clearlake’s ownership of Chelsea it’s that investment will not be an issue.

06:26 PM

Hello everyone

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of what is Graham Potter’s biggest night as Chelsea manager so far as his side travel to Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

It is understood that Chelsea’s vast £583 million spend in the last two transfer windows does not mean Champions League success this season – or even a top four finish – is necessary for Potter to remain in his post.

That said, his side's poor form in recent weeks has been impossible to ignore and, even if it’s only to bolster his reputation within Chelsea’s fanbase, a good performance this evening feels important.

It’s quite incredible that this is the first ever meeting between Dortmund and Chelsea, considering the pre-eminence of both in European football over the past two decades.

And in truth it could not have come at a better time for Dortmund, who come into this one as one of the form teams in Europe on the back six straight in all competitions.

Their squad has a youthful balance of experience and youth and in Jude Bellingham, manager Edin Terzic has a midfielder capable of dominating the middle of the park against any team in Europe.

It feels appropriate then that this evening will see Bellingham pitted against another highly touted young midfielder in Enzo Fernandez – the most expensive signing in the history of British football.

His price may been eyewatering but the early signs are that Chelsea have signed a proper midfielder in Fernandez.

His ability to dictate the tempo of games has been in evidence in his two appearances since arriving at Stamford Bridge and that, along with flashes of brilliance from Joao Felix, has offered Chelsea fans some solace amid their continued malaise.

What they really need though is a win. Chelsea has won just three of their last 14 in all competitions and winless in their last nine. The tide must soon start turning.

Full team news from 7pm.