Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United: Magpies boss Eddie Howe on a remarkable two years

Eddie Howe guided Newcastle United to the Champions League for the first time in more than 20 years last season

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says he will not take the club's rise for granted as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Howe was appointed on 8 November 2021, with the team languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

After their Saudi Arabian-backed takeover, Howe guided Newcastle into Europe in his first full season.

"No," he replied when asked if he could have imagined this when he arrived.

"When we took over the vision was very short term. It was 'can we stay in the Premier League?'

"To be at this point so soon after those moments is something I don't take for granted."

In the reverse of Tuesday's match in Germany, Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Dortmund, thanks to a goal from Felix Nmecha.

The Magpies struck the woodwork twice in the second half and Howe hopes fortune will favour his side this time.

"I think it was two evenly balanced teams going against each other," he added.

"That game could have gone either way. I hope we can get the fine margins on our side this time."

Newcastle are without without left-backs Dan Burn and Matt Targett with both players out for a number of months through injury.

Dortmund also have a doubt of their own in former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

"With Emre, we are taking it day by day," said Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic.

"It will be tight for tomorrow, but we have not given up hope."