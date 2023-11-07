Is Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Newcastle lost 1-0 to Dortmund at St James’ Park (EPA)

Newcastle travel to Borussia Dortmund in a bid to push for a place in the top two of their Champions League group to qualify for the knockout stages.

The Magpies go into the game in third place in Group F, but level on points with Dortmund, who beat them 1-0 at St James’ Park in the previous match. Paris Saint-Germain sit top of the table with six points, two more than Eddie Howe’s side.

For Newcastle, the Champions League has been the ultimate baptism of fire, having been drawn in arguably the toughest group of them all, but they have held their own: a draw away in Milan followed by a stunning 4-1 win over PSG at home.

However, the Magpies were dealt a blow following the first game against the German club, when Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months, and will not be available for selection.

When is it?

Dortmund vs Newcastle takes place at 5.45 pm GMT on Tuesday 7 November at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 which can be streamed via the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at 5pm GMT.

Team news

Both Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy sustained injuries during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Howe might have to make a difficult call when the extend of Burn’s back injury became apparent in the aftermath, while Murphy will undergo surgery after popping the same shoulder he dislocated last month and faces three months on the sidelines.

The latest two injuries take Newcastle’s total to eight senior players.

Predicted line ups:

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Dortmund XI: Kobel, Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Reus, Brandt, Malen, Fulkrug

Odds

Dortmund 7/5

Draw 15/8

Newcastle 7/5

Prediction

In a similar manner to the previous match between the sides, it will be a hard-fought clash with both sides struggling to find openings, but with the strong home support, Dortmund will edge it. Dortmund 2-1 Newcastle