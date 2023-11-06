Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Newcastle was their first meeting in European competition, while they last won home and away against an English side in a Champions League campaign in 1996-97 against Manchester United (1-0 wins home and away in the semi-finals).

Newcastle are winless in their past two games against German sides in European competition, after winning each of their first four such matches between 2001 and 2003.

Eddie Howe's side drew 0-0 at Milan in their previous away game in the Champions League this season, despite facing 25 shots and only attempting six themselves.

The last English manager to win an away game against a German side in the Champions League was Bobby Robson, who led Newcastle to a 3-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen in February 2003. Since then, English managers are winless in three such matches.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their past six home games in the Champions League and have only conceded one goal in this run.

The last Newcastle player to score a goal away from home in the Champions League was Alan Shearer in March 2003, who netted a brace against Internazionale.

Alexander Isak is the only player to have played for both current club Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, although [if fit] this will be his first appearance in the competition at Signal Iduna Park. His only game for Dortmund in the competition came away to APOEL Nicosia in October 2017, as an 18-year-old.