🚨 Borussia Dortmund thrashed by Thai League club in pre-season friendly

Nuri Şahin’s reign as Borussia Dortmund manager got off to the worst possible start with a 4-0 loss to BG Panthum United in Bangkok.

While missing several players, notably all of their EURO 2024 stars and new signings Serhou Guirassy and Waldermar Anton, Dortmund still named the likes of Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi and Niklas Süle in the starting lineup.

It mattered little as the current Thai League Cup winners ran riot with German Melvyn Lorensen opening the scoring in the 14th minute before Teersail Danga doubled the host’s lead a minute before the half-time whistle.

Despite making wholesale changes at the break, things did not improve for the Black and Yellow, with Jaroensak Wonggorn grabbing a brace and ensuring a sobering night for all involved at the Bundesliga club.

It all feels a long way from their last game, which was the Champions League final, but Şahin’s men will have a chance to atone for the loss in three days’ time when they take on Cerezo Osaka, and former player Shinji Kagawa, in Japan.