Borussia Dortmund rekindle Callum Hudson-Odoi transfer interest after Thomas Tuchel snub as Chelsea exits loom
Borussia Dortmund have rekindled their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi after Thomas Tuchel left him out of Chelsea's 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday.
The 21-year-old has struggled to break in for a sustained period under the Blues boss during his nearly two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are assessing which players they can cash in on and Hudson-Odoi has significant market value - attracting renewed interest from Dortmund, Leicester, Southampton and with other clubs expected to make contact in the coming days.
Hudson-Odoi wanted to be involved in the game against Everton on Saturday and travelled with the squad to Merseyside, only to be omitted.
He is increasingly open to a loan move, but with just under two years left on his deal, the Blues could also opt to cash in on him now.
Chelsea are in advanced negotiations to sell fellow first-team stars who were left out of this season’s opening Premier League match.
Timo Werner is in talks with RB Leipzig over a permanent return to his old side after falling out with Tuchel during pre-season.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Marcos Alonso, who requested to be left out of the Everton match to avoid a possible move-ending injury.
The player sales come after £165million was spent on five major signings by Chelsea including three who made their League debuts on Saturday - Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly.
Chelsea will focus this week's efforts on the expensive exercise of signing Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, who could cost up to £85m.
The Foxes remain very reluctant to sell their 21-year-old central defender due to the difficulty of finding a quality replacement late in the transfer window. Tuchel is keen to add another player and a younger and faster profile of defender to his squad.