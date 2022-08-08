Borussia Dortmund rekindle Callum Hudson-Odoi transfer interest after Thomas Tuchel snub as Chelsea exits loom

Borussia Dortmund have rekindled their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi after Thomas Tuchel left him out of Chelsea's 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has struggled to break in for a sustained period under the Blues boss during his nearly two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are assessing which players they can cash in on and Hudson-Odoi has significant market value - attracting renewed interest from Dortmund, Leicester, Southampton and with other clubs expected to make contact in the coming days.

Hudson-Odoi wanted to be involved in the game against Everton on Saturday and travelled with the squad to Merseyside, only to be omitted.

He is increasingly open to a loan move, but with just under two years left on his deal, the Blues could also opt to cash in on him now.

Callum Hudson-Odoi travelled to Everton on Saturday, but did not make the Chelsea squad (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea are in advanced negotiations to sell fellow first-team stars who were left out of this season’s opening Premier League match.

Timo Werner is in talks with RB Leipzig over a permanent return to his old side after falling out with Tuchel during pre-season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Marcos Alonso, who requested to be left out of the Everton match to avoid a possible move-ending injury.

The player sales come after £165million was spent on five major signings by Chelsea including three who made their League debuts on Saturday - Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea will focus this week's efforts on the expensive exercise of signing Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, who could cost up to £85m.

The Foxes remain very reluctant to sell their 21-year-old central defender due to the difficulty of finding a quality replacement late in the transfer window. Tuchel is keen to add another player and a younger and faster profile of defender to his squad.