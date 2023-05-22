Borussia Dortmund one step closer to Bundesliga glory following win over Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund's quest for the Bundesliga title gained momentum with a resounding 3-0 victory over Augsburg, bringing them within touching distance of dethroning Bayern Munich's decade-long reign as German champions. The path to glory opened up for Dortmund when Bayern faltered against Leipzig on Saturday. Riding on this opportunity, Dortmund seized control and now sit just three points away from securing the coveted title. Sebastian Haller, whose triumphant return to the pitch followed a gruelling battle with cancer in the first half of the season, emerged as the hero of the match, netting two goals. Julian Brandt added to the tally after Augsburg's Felix Uduokhai was shown a red card. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic expressed his elation after the crucial win over Augsburg, propelling his team to the top of the Bundesliga table with only one game remaining. "We are delighted to be in this position. We are closer than we have ever been in a long time," said Terzic. "We have endured countless hardships and poured sweat to reach this point. Now, it's time to reward ourselves by taking the final step, hand in hand with our devoted fans, and bring the championship trophy back to Dortmund," Terzic conveyed during his interview with DAZN after the Augsburg triumph. He emphasized that despite their current advantageous position, the job is far from finished. "There is still one more step that we must take together. Once that is accomplished, we can revel in the emotions, be it pride or euphoria. Our journey is not yet complete." "In seven days, the season will conclude. The lads, who earn a handsome sum, will have the freedom to purchase whatever they desire: the next car, the next house, or the next vacation. However, moments like these are invaluable and cannot be bought. We must seize the moment and bring the championship trophy back home to Dortmund." Dortmund's fate hinges on their final showdown with Mainz next Saturday. A victory would secure their first Bundesliga crown in 11 years, while anything less would provide Bayern Munich the opportunity to claim their unprecedented 11th consecutive title. Mainz, who suffered a 4-1 home defeat to struggling Stuttgart despite initially taking the lead, must now regroup and put up a resilient performance against Dortmund. Meanwhile, Lars Stindl's 90th-minute equalizer for Borussia Monchengladbach salvaged a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, adding to the drama of the final matchday.

The article Borussia Dortmund one step closer to Bundesliga glory following win over Augsburg appeared first on Planetsport.com.