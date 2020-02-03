Borussia Dortmund is hitting its stride





Lucien Farve’s side had their ups and downs in the first half of the Bundesliga, but now their thunderous counter-attacking approach has hit its stride, thanks to one of the youngest and most exciting offenses in the game.



New signing Erling Haaland has scored an incredible seven goals from just eight shots in just 135 minutes of play. So the Norwegian is averaging a goal every 19 minutes for his club! 19-year-old Haaland is setting the Westfalenstadion alight, but he wouldn’t be doing it without a superb supporting cast.



Fellow teenager Jadon Sancho has 12 goals and 12 assists this season from 18 games, which is truly incredible. 23-year-old Julian Brandt is also providing world-class support from central and wide positions—his two assists in last weekend’s 5-0 win over Union Berlin were sublime.



And the side that brought Christian Pulisic to prominence now features America’s latest star-in-the-making: Gio Reyna. At just 17, Claudio Reyna’s son is getting Bundesliga minutes and giving American fans yet another reason to follow the Black and Yellow. So why is this team more fun than Liverpool? Well, firstly, they score more goals: they’re averaging 2.8 goals per league game, compared to The Reds’ 2.4 goals per game.



Secondly, they’re crazy unpredictable, because their defense leaves a lot to be desired. So their games are a rollercoaster where goals can happen at either end—and that only makes for more excitement!



And thirdly, they are part of a genuine title race. Dortmund sit just three points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and it looks like they could take the Bavarians right down to the wire. BVB are young, they play brilliant counter-attacking soccer cut from a template created by Jurgen Klopp, and they have fantastic chemistry right now.



Their upcoming Champions League matchup with Paris Saint-Germain is shaping up to be ridiculously entertaining. It’s going to have so…. many… goals! Liverpool may be the best team in Europe, but Dortmund are your most important appointment viewing right now.



