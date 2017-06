FILE - In this March 16, 2017 file photo Ajax's coach Peter Bosz screams during the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Ajax and Kobenhavn at the Amsterdam ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) -- Borussia Dortmund has hired coach Peter Bosz from Ajax, a week after firing Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund says Bosz's contract will run until 2019. The club says it will hold a news conference later in the day.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga, securing a place in the Champions League, and won the German Cup after an inconsistent season. The club then fired Tuchel, who had fallen out with Dortmund's management.