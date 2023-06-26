Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel left in limbo over contract extension

Gregor Kobel, a standout performer for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival from VfB Stuttgart in 2021, finds himself in a state of uncertainty.

The 25-year-old Swiss international, a vital cog in the team's machinery, had been anticipated to sign a contract extension, as reported earlier this year. However, talks have yet to commence, leaving Kobel both surprised and irked, according to a BILD report.

Nonetheless, insiders suggest that discussions between the two parties remain ongoing, with negotiations for a new deal expected to initiate soon.

The tabloid also asserts that Kobel remains content and committed to Dortmund, despite rumoured interest from prominent clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

Recognized as an esteemed figure within the club, Kobel is likely to be offered a leadership role for the upcoming season, filling the void left by Jude Bellingham's departure.

As one of Europe's premier goalkeepers, the 25-year-old would likely play a pivotal role in Dortmund's pursuit of the Bundesliga title next season.

