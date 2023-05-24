Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (ETR:BVB) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock hikes 29% this past week

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:BVB) share price is up 51% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.2% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 11% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's revenue grew by 10%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 51% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 0.6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

