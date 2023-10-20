Are Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's (ETR:BVB) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:BVB). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is:

3.4% = €9.6m ÷ €283m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

On the face of it, Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 18% either. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 24% seen by Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 25% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

